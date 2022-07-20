The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) headed into the all-star break this week after wrapping up a 12-game home stand where they went 3-9 against two opponents.
After falling two games to four against division rival El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego), the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) came into Constellation Field last week and cleaned house, taking five of six games. Granted, both opponents are among the best in their divisions in the Pacific Coast League (El Paso leads the East and Reno is a half-game out first in the West), but the pummeling leaves the Space Cowboys with the worst record in the league at 38-52.
Despite the losses, several stars continue to shine for the Space Cowboys. Right-hander Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz were selected to represent the Houston Astros in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which was held last Saturday. Brown came on in the second and allowed three unearned runs while walking two and striking out one. His fastball touched 99.8 mph and sat around 96. Diaz, the American League’s starting designated hitter, went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
In their first-ever series against the Aces, right fielder Corey Julks stood out. He had a walk-off, 10th inning single on Saturday that gave the Space Cowboys their lone win against the Aces. JP France tossed a season-high seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit to go with seven strikeouts and only one walk. Parker Mushinski made the fifth appearance of his MLB rehab assignment on Saturday, striking out three through two scoreless innings. Nick Hernandez provided a scoreless 10th to set up the Julks walk-off single.
On Friday, Julks powered his 18th home run of the season in a 4-2 lose to the Aces. Julks is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League with his 18 home runs and is tied for fourth with 38 extra-base hits. Julks also had an RBI double in the ninth inning Sunday in an 8-1 loss.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys return to action Friday for a three-game series in Albuquerque, followed by six games in Oklahoma City. They return Aug. 2 for six games at Constellation field against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).
