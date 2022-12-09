Tigers tamed by Mustangs

Runnin' Tiger junior Ja’Korian Baldridge passes the ball behind him to fellow junior Keilon Jackson against Lamar Consolidated Thursday evening in Brookshire.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers (7-5) got a combined 23 points from juniors Ja’Korian Baldridge and Angell Gaona, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs in the Royal Tournament Thursday night in Brookshire.

Wharton made things tough on Lamar Consolidated until a hot fourth quarter sunk the Runnin’ Tigers 59-44.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.