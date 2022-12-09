Tigers tamed by Mustangs

The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers (7-5) got a combined 23 points from juniors Ja’Korian Baldridge and Angell Gaona, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs in the Royal Tournament Thursday night in Brookshire.
Wharton made things tough on Lamar Consolidated until a hot fourth quarter sunk the Runnin’ Tigers 59-44.
Despite being short-handed and missing two players, one with an injury and the other out on a recruiting trip, the Tigers tied the Mustangs at 42 at the end of three quarters.
Suffering from foul trouble and facing heavy defensive pressure from the Mustangs, Wharton started the fourth with five straight turnovers. Lamar Consolidated got into the paint and made layups helping them break the tie and extend their lead.
Lamar Consolidated early on had a tough time stopping Baldridge and his cuts to the rim, making tough layups. Once they closed off the paint, Gaona knocked down shots from a distance to keep them in the game.
The Runnin’ Tigers next home game will be against Victoria East on Friday.
