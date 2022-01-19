The Wharton Lady Tigers soccer team lost in a shootout to the Palacios Sharkettes in the championship game at the Rice Consolidated Tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers finished regulation in a nil-nil tie. They ultimately fell 4-3 to the Sharkettes in a shootout.
Wharton was down a starter due to injury and another from a red-card the day before. While down two starters, they played well during the two 20-minute halves.
“(I’m) extremely proud of the girls,” Wharton soccer coach Julio Delgado said. “The effort and the heart they showed the whole tournament, the girls came together and it reflected in the way they played. I’m excited to see what we can do when we have our whole team back.”
Lady Tiger junior striker Madison Hernandez had a few shots on goal but wasn’t able to find the net on the windy Rice Consolidated field. Hernandez, was Wharton’s leading goal scorer last season.
Wharton, to start the tournament lost to the Sharkettes 2-0. However, they won three straight games to earn a rematch with them in the championship finale.
The Lady Tigers beat Smithville 1-0, Hempstead 2-0, and Yoakum in a 3-2 shootout.
Hernandez led the team with two goals. Ashley Guajardo scored one goal Goalkeeper Taylor Brune saved five penalty kicks in the tournament.
Despite the loss, the Lady Tigers were able to work on shootouts twice during the tournament, which their district does not do when a game ends in a tie. Wharton last year finished with three ties.
The Lady Tigers will play Palacios for a third time this Friday night on the road. This time Wharton will play a full regulation game as they seek revenge. Wharton’s next home game will be next Friday against Calhoun, their final game before starting district.
