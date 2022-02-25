Lady Bulldogs sending 11 to regionals

The Boling Lady Bulldogs are sending another large contingent to the regional powerlifting meet, with 11 competing next Wednesday at Bay City.
The Lady Bulldogs took home fifth place with 22 points at the Swamp Strength Booster Club Meet at Rice Consolidated last Saturday. Boling was four points behind host Rice Consolidated. Fourteen schools competed at the meet, including four 4A schools.
Two Lady Bulldogs, freshman Kaylie Hodge in the 105-pound weight class and junior Alana Rodriguez in the 114-pound weight class, finished in second place and both are moving on to regionals.
Hodge lifted a combined 515 pounds. Rodriguez combined to lift 550 pounds. The top 12 lifters in each weight class in the region earned a trip to Bay City. Three Lady Bulldogs are ranked in the top three in their region.
Hodge, sophomore Adriana Penaloza in the 132-pound weight class and junior Claudia Muniz in the 148-pound weight class are ranked third in their respective divisions. The top two at regionals will advance to the state meet.
Also competing at regionals are freshman Rylee Wilson (in the 114-pound weight class), sophomore Bianca Sanchez (123 pounds), sophomore Zoe Knebel (123 pounds), junior Gracie Page (132 pounds), freshman Alia Johnson (148 pounds), junior Elise Sharp (165 pounds) and senior Brianna Zapalac (181 pounds).
The Lady Bulldogs had 10 compete last year. Now graduated Peyton Wostarek was the only athlete to advance to state.
Area
El Campo and Louise will both have girls teams competing at the regional meet. El Campo had five girls advance. Louise has 11 girls that are advancing.
