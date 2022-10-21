WCJC Pioneers volleyball team having successful season

The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers volleyball team is currently third in Region XIV with four games left in the regular season. Pictured attacking the ball in a recent game against Blinn College is Torri Arrington of Boling (No. 6). Freedom Stephenson of Santa Fe (No. 20) stands ready to assist. 

 Submitted photo

It’s not easy to play in one of the most competitive regions in the National Junior College Athletic Association, but the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers volleyball team is getting the job done, holding a third place spot in Region XIV with three games to go.

The Pioneers are currently 7-6 in conference and 18-9 overall.

