Wharton back on winning track

Ja’korian Baldridge (9) takes down a Sweeny ball carrier during last Friday’s game. The Wharton Tigers have toughened up on defense this year, having forced seven turnovers already.

 Joe Southern

After going two years without wins, the Wharton Tigers have been getting back on track in 2022.

The Tigers (3-2, 1-0) get a chance to show their improved growth when they play the La Marque Cougars (0-5, 0-1) on the road Friday night.

