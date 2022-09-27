Wharton back on winning track

After going two years without wins, the Wharton Tigers have been getting back on track in 2022.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-0) get a chance to show their improved growth when they play the La Marque Cougars (0-5, 0-1) on the road Friday night.
“I think we’re coming around pretty good. The kids are starting to buy in. They’re starting to believe they can do better and be better,” Wharton head football coach Alvin Dotson II said.
During practice on Monday, the theme was accountability as they went through special team drills and offensive and defensive plays.
“We’re working harder and we’re not playing around at practice. We’re actually trying to get wins and actually trying to get to the playoffs,” Wharton junior defensive end George Woods said.
Woods is one of three players on the Wharton defense with two tackles for loss along with senior Terryse Harris and sophomore Jaylon Baldridge. The Tigers have forced seven turnovers this season.
After allowing a little more than 50 points a game last season, the Wharton defense has cut that in half through five games this year.
La Marque has had a rough year offensively under a new coaching staff. After going 5-5 and making the playoffs last season, they’re winless through five games in 2022. La Marque has played one close game this season with their offense averaging fewer than 20 points per game.
La Marque could not get much going on the ground against Bellville last Friday, so they went to the air, throwing the ball for a little more than 100 yards. Their lone touchdown came on a long 35-yard pass, beating double coverage in the end zone. La Marque’s lead running back is junior Salahadin Allah, who returned from last season.
Like the defense, the Wharton offense has taken a big jump forward. The Tigers don’t run the spread anymore, behind a stout running attack they’ve managed to maintain their explosiveness.
Wharton has run the ball for more than 1,000 yards this season, averaging 209.2 yards a game. Tiger senior Raymond Hudson III leads the team with 522 rushing yards to go with seven touchdowns. Hudson has also thrown and caught a touchdown this year.
“We have a lot of young guys (on the line) a couple of seniors, but mainly juniors, sophomores and freshmen and they’re playing their roles really well and opening holes for me allowing me to get a lot of yards,” Hudson said.
The offensive line is made up of: senior Giovanni Martin is the Tigers’ center, junior Dominick Williams plays left guard, freshman Jermaul Hayes is their right guard, junior Caleb Montalvo protects the blindside at left tackle and senior Datreon Norman is Wharton’s biggest offensive lineman and he plays right tackle.
“(Norman) is doing a really, really good job. I think he’s going to be a big-time college prospect,” Dotson said. “Dominick is real consistent and one of our better pullers. Hayes is just a freshman, but he’s grown up since that Booker T. Washington and Worthing game. He’s had a hard job, but he’s grading out amongst the top (of our lineman).”
Wharton’s offense will see a La Marque defense that has allowed nearly 50 points per game this season, so far, they’ve given at least 40 points in every game.
The Tigers’ offense could get a boost this week with sophomore Jacorric Allen and senior Ryan Mendiola fully healthy. Through five games, the Tigers have already eclipsed the total points they scored last season. Wharton’s last win over La Marque came in 2018 with a 21-14 victory. That year was also the last time the Tigers started the season with a 2-0 district record.
Football history
Boling, El Campo, Wharton and Louise picked up a win last Friday night, which hasn’t happened in more than five years.
The four schools all started district with a win last Friday night, the first time since Oct. 28, 2016.
El Campo beat a tough Navasota team who had one loss coming into the game. Louise destroyed Runge on the road. Wharton beat Sweeny for the first time since 2018. Boling ran over Danbury on the road.
While East Bernard was on a bye last Friday night, they were a part of the winning Friday Night in 2016.
El Campo, Boling, Louise and Wharton have struggled at different times over the last six years with sub .500 seasons, keeping them from being able to share victories on the same day.
In 2016 all five teams in Wharton County made the playoffs.
East Bernard is the only team in the county without a win this season.
