George Woods

George Woods

The Wharton Tigers and the El Campo Ricebirds will meet each other for the 113th time in the annual River Battle this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.

Both teams come into Friday night games with a 1-2 record. Wharton started the year strong with a walk-off road win but has dropped the last two games. El Campo started the year slow but picked up a tough win on the road last Friday night. The game will be the final one before starting district play for both teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.