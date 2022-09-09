Astros Díaz rehabbing with Space Cowboys in Round Rock

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Díaz began an MLB rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night as they continued their road trip against the Round Rock Express.
Díaz, who’s been on the 10-Day Injured List since Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort, started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Space Cowboys were defeated 3-0 at Dell Diamond.
Misael Tamarez was assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi on Monday and made his Triple A debut with a start Thursday.
Tamarez struck out four batters through four innings of work, allowing a run on two hits without surrendering a walk. Tamarez is ranked as the Astros’ No. 19 prospect by MLB.com.
The Space Cowboys were shut out for the second time of the series. Pedro León went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.
Josh James and Blake Taylor continued their MLB rehab assignments. Taylor tossed a perfect inning, including a strikeout, totaling just five pitches. James struck out a batter and allowed a run in his inning of work. Both Taylor and James were working on back-to-back days for the first times of their rehab assignments.
Round Rock scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth.
On Wednesday, Pedro León and Marty Costes each delivered solo home runs in a 7-2 win for the Space Cowboys over the Express.
León opened the scoring with a solo shot to left field in the second, giving him 16 on the season. Entering Wednesday, León was one of nine players in Minor League Baseball with at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases this year.
Costes belted his fourth home run of the year to straightaway left field in the sixth. It was the fourth home run of the season for Costes, who finished the day 2-for-3 with a double to go with his solo shot.
Jake Meyers helped pace the Space Cowboys offense as well, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. He walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to score León and added an RBI single in the sixth following Costes’ home run.
Shawn Dubin opened Sugar Land’s six-game road trip with six strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Round Rock delivered a pair of late home runs, sending the Space Cowboys to a 4-0 loss Tuesday night.
Dubin allowed just one hit without surrendering a walk through his four-inning start. J.P. France struck out four batters through two innings of relief directly behind Dubin.
France ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with 131 strikeouts and a .230 opponent’s batting average, and is fourth with a 3.93 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. France has not allowed a run through his last five outings, spanning nine innings. He has struck out 15 batters through his scoreless streak.
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Sept. 13 for two six-game series beginning with the Salt Lake Bees and concluding their home season with the Albuquerque Isotopes. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the team will give away a Jose Urquidy mariachi bobblehead and on Saturday, Sept. 24, a Lance McCullers Jr. bobblehead will be given away.
