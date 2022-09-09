Astros Díaz rehabbing with Space Cowboys in Round Rock

Houston Astros first baseman Aledmys Díaz gets Kansas City Royals baserunner Andrew Benintendi out during a game earlier this year at Minute Maid park. Diaz is on a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. They are currently playing in Round Rock against the Express.

 Joe Southern

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Díaz began an MLB rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night as they continued their road trip against the Round Rock Express.  

Díaz, who’s been on the 10-Day Injured List since Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort, started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Space Cowboys were defeated 3-0 at Dell Diamond.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.