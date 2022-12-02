Two Lady Tigers named all-district

Wharton senior MaCayla Jackson fires a kill over the net on the road against Boling earlier this season. Jackson earned the lone first team honor from the district coaches this past season.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball team missed out on the playoffs this past season, picking up one district win. The district coaches following the season awarded the Lady Tigers with two all-district awards, one more than last season.

Two of the Lady Tigers seniors received recognition, with outside hitter MaCayla Jackson earning a first-team honor and defensive specialist Diamond Sedillo was awarded second team honors.

