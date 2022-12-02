Two Lady Tigers named all-district

The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball team missed out on the playoffs this past season, picking up one district win. The district coaches following the season awarded the Lady Tigers with two all-district awards, one more than last season.
Two of the Lady Tigers seniors received recognition, with outside hitter MaCayla Jackson earning a first-team honor and defensive specialist Diamond Sedillo was awarded second team honors.
Jackson led the team with 94 kills and was two digs away from the team lead in digs, finishing with 64 in district play.
“MaCayla took on an important role this year as co-captain. She stepped up and did an outstanding job on and off the court,” Lady Tiger coach Erica Garza said. “She lead the team offensively and was very effective in the back row defensively.”
Sedillo was a defensive standout with 52 digs and she led the team with six aces and was the Lady Tigers other co-captain.
“She did an outstanding job for us behind the service line having the team’s best serve percentage. She was outstanding defensively in all matches. When off the court she did an amazing job supporting the team,” Graza said. “(Both Sedillo and MaCayla) will be greatly missed.”
The Lady Tigers had seven players make the district all-academic list: Seniors Madison Hernandez and Jackson, juniors Taylor Brune and Alaya Williams, and sophomores Aaliyah Gaona, J’Honesty Smith and Khelbi Mayberry.
Kate Bodungen (SR) Outside Hitter - El Campo
Adeline Hundl (Soph) Outside Hitter - El Campo
Marin Higginbotham (SR) Outside Hitter - Bellville
Carly Lange (SR) Liber - Bellville
Abby Aschenbeck (SR) Setter - Bellville
Avery Polak (Fr) Outside Hitter - Needville
Sydney McKay (Soph) Outside Hitter - Bellville
Kylie Maxson (SR) Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist - Navasota
Skylar Butler (JR) Libero - Needville
Annabelle Williams (JR) Outside Hitter - Sealy
Kaitlyn Stephenson (JR) Setter - El Campo
Macayla Jackson (SR) Outside Hitter - Wharton
Diamond Barrett (SR) Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker - Royal
Hope Luedeker (SR) Middle Blocker/Outside Hitter - Bellville
Kinsley Cerny (JR) Libero - El Campo
Jasmyne Joiner (SR) Middle Blocker - Sealy
Aubrey Chumchal (JR) Setter/Outside Hitter - Needville
Hailey Parker (SR) Outside Hitter - Needville
Blair Kram (JR) Setter - Sealy
Diamond Sedillo (SR) Defensive Specialist - Wharton
Ella Rod (SR) Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker - El Campo
