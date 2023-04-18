El Campo junior pitcher Dean Poenitzsch beat the state-ranked Needville Bluejays on the road last week to earn Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honors for games from April 10-15.
Poenitzsch held Needville in check. Their only run coming on a solo home run late in the game. The Ricebird junior, pitched to contact, allowing his defense behind him to help him keep Needville off the scoreboard.
As a hitter, his single late in the game broke a scoreless tie, driving in the first run of the game. In two games, he went 3/7 at the plate driving in three Ricebirds and scoring two runs.
Louise: Ethan Wendel (senior) threw a five-inning no-hitter against Bloomington, striking out 14 batters
Louise: Kyle Anderson (junior) in two games went 4/7 with two doubles and four stolen bases
El Campo: Kyle Barosh (senior) stole five bases against Royal
Boling: Jaxson Urbanek (senior) in two games went 3/8 with four RBIs and a stolen base
East Bernard: Clayton Fajkus (junior) allowed no hits in 6.2 innings of work against Van Vleck, striking out seven
East Bernard senior pitcher Lexie Warncke did everything but park the cars and work the concession stand and she earned a third straight Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor for games from April 10-15.
Warncke did it in the circle and in the batters’ box for the Brahmarettes this past week. The senior earned two wins, pitching 12 innings while striking out 26 Brazos and Van Vleck batters. She allowed one hit in both games, throwing a six-inning no-hitter against Brazos.
With a bat in her hand and from the right side of the plate, Warncke hit .857, belting out three home runs. Warncke drove in 10 Brahmarettes, scored six runs and stole two bases.
Wharton: Macayla Jackson (senior): went 3/9 at the plate with all three hits going for extra bases, two triples and a home run.
El Campo: Anna Rod (senior) went 3/5 at the plate with three RBIs and two walks.
