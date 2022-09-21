Wharton set sights on Sweeny

Two El Campo defenders sack Wharton quarterback Angell Gaona Jr. Friday night at Ricebird Stadium. The Tigers look to rebound from the loss when they open district play Friday against Sweeny.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

After breaking a 22-game losing streak earlier this season, the Wharton Tigers (2-2) get a chance to pick up their first district win in two years when they take on the Sweeny Bulldogs (1-3) this Friday at home.

Wharton’s two-game win streak was snapped by the Ricebirds last Friday night, while Sweeny was shutout against Needville.

