Wharton set sights on Sweeny

After breaking a 22-game losing streak earlier this season, the Wharton Tigers (2-2) get a chance to pick up their first district win in two years when they take on the Sweeny Bulldogs (1-3) this Friday at home.
Wharton’s two-game win streak was snapped by the Ricebirds last Friday night, while Sweeny was shutout against Needville.
Sweeny has had a tough time this season with their offense shutout twice, so far. The Bulldogs lost their dual-threat quarterback and leading running back through graduation. They are averaging 16.5 points per game, down from 23 points a game last season.
Bulldogs junior quarterback Kyler Head is averaging two yards a pass completion and has tossed three interceptions. Head and sophomore Cayden Jones are the Sweeny game and have combined for 265 yards. Tiger senior Rayshawn Hood leads the team with 31 tackles. Wharton has six takeaways on the season and Hood has one of the Tigers’ five fumble recoveries.
Sweeny won’t see the same ole Tigers offense, through four games they have nearly eclipsed the entire points scored by Wharton in 2021. While using a heavy-rushing attack, they’ve managed to be explosive on the ground behind several good running backs.
The Bulldogs’ defense has forced two turnovers this season and is giving up 34.5 points a game.
Wharton could be looking for ways to get senior Jarad Newsome the football. Against El Campo last Friday the Ricebirds had a hard time tackling him and he gained more than 200 all-purpose yards. Through the four games, Wharton has close to 800 yards rushing as a team.
Sweeny has had the Tigers’ number the last few seasons, with Wharton’s last win coming in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.