The Houston Texans watched a large lead disappear against the Indianapolis Colts but hung on to claim a 20-20 tie Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.
The Texans methodically built a 20-3 lead over Indianapolis then watched helplessly as the Colts, behind running back Jonathan Taylor who rushed for 158 yards in regulation time, scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
The Texans won the overtime coin toss and elected to take the ball. The Colts sacked Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills on the first play of overtime. After two penalties the Texans faced third down and 22 where the Colts sacked Mills again for a fourth down and 26. After the Texans punted, the Colts took over on their own 30 yard line. With quarterback Matt Ryan running for 10 yards and throwing for 40 yards, the Colts moved to the Texans’ 25 yard line where Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal.
Despite the reprieve, the Texans could only generate 21 yards in six plays before punting the ball back to the Colts who ran out the clock, giving both teams a tie to start the 2022 season.
“When you start the game off, you want to have a winner, you want to play well, we had opportunities. When you have a 20-3 lead at home, you would like to think you can finish that off, but we didn’t,” Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith said. “We did a lot of good things early to get those 20 points. But we didn’t get the running game going. I didn’t go for it on fourth down with a few seconds to go in overtime because I felt there is a lot of football yet to be played this season, and I would rather have a tie than a loss at this stage of the season.”
“We are definitely disappointed, we knew we could win the game, but it’s a long season and a tie is better than a loss. The tie may change some things at the end of the season within the division,” Mills said.
The Colts dominated the first quarter but were only able to score three points. The Texans ran only four plays in the quarter, netting 13 yards. The Colts Jonathan Taylor rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries, as the Colts controlled the ball for 12:24 of the quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Colts were threatening to score and decided to go for it on fourth and goal at the 2 yard line. The Texans’ defense swallowed Colts running back Nyheim Hines for a 2-yard loss and the Texans took over. The Texans’ offense suddenly came to life and marched from their own 4 yard line to the Colts’ 26 where Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.
The Colts responded and quickly moved to the Texans’ 28 yard line, but Jerry Hughes intercepted a Matt Ryan pass and returned it 14 yards to the Texans’ 42. With the help of a 33-yard pass interference penalty on the Colts, the Texans moved to the Colts’ 16 yard line where O.J. Howard caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Mills, giving the Texans a 10-3 lead at halftime.
After a Fairbairn 43-yard field goal to start the third quarter, Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled on the Colts’ 42 yard line and Christian Kirksey recovered for the Texans. Four plays later, Howard caught his second touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yarder from Mills, to give the Texans a 20-3 lead.
Blankenship brought the Colts closer at 20-6 when he kicked a 45-yard field goal with 10:44 to go in the game. With the Texans trying to use up the clock, Mills fumbled on his own 20 yard line, and the Colts quickly scored as Taylor ran in to the end zone from the 2 yard line, making the score Texans 20 Colts 13 with 7:42 to go in the game.
“The fumble changed the game. We had control of the game before the fumble, then (momentum) switched over to the Colts,” Smith said.
“You could just feel the momentum change after that fumble,” Mills said. “We need to execute better.”
The Colts defense forced the Texans to punt, and the Colts started their game-tying drive from their own 20 yard line. Taylor led the Colts downfield as he ran for 39 yards. With 1:54 to go in the game, Ryan hit Michael Pittman with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20.
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Mills was sacked three times, lost a fumble and had no interceptions. Rex Burkhead had 14 carries for 40 yards. O.J. Howard caught two passes for two touchdowns.
“Howard showed up last week (joined the team), put his head down and did his work and he made some big time plays this afternoon,” Mills said.
Jerry Hughes had two sacks and an interception to lead the Texans’ defense.
For the Colts, Ryan completed 32 of 50 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown pass. Ryan was sacked twice and had one interception. Jonathan Taylor carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. Pittman caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Next week, the Texans play the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.
Scoring plays:
Q1 5:30 IND Rodrigo Blankenship 45-yard field goal
IND 3, HOU 0
Q2 7:50 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 45-yard field goal.
HOU 3, IND 3
Q2 2:37 HOU O.J. Howard 16-yard pass from Davis Mills. Fairbairn kicks extra point.
HOU 10, IND 3
Q3 12:17 HOU Fairbairn 43-yard field goal.
HOU 13, IND 3
Q3 7:21 HOU Howard 22-yard touchdown pass from Mills. Fairbairn kicks extra point.
HOU 20, IND 3
Q4 10:44 IND Blankenship 45-yard field goal.
HOU 20, IND 6
Q4 7:42 IND Jonathan Taylor 2-yard touchdown run. Blankenship kicks extra point.
HOU 20, IND 13
Q4 1:54 IND Michael Pittman 15-yard touchdown pass from Ryan. Blankenship kicks extra point.
HOU 20, IND 20
