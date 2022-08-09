McCullers makes 4th rehab start in Space Cowboys win 

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. made his fourth MLB rehab assignment start Sunday night in the finale of a six-game series between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express at Constellation Field.
The Space Cowboys won their fourth game in a row and took five of six games in the series with an 11-6 victory.
McCullers tossed 86 pitches through five innings, picking up five strikeouts. It was the longest outing for pitches and innings pitched thus far amongst his four rehab starts.
Dallas Keuchel, who was a teammate with McCullers on the Astros from 2015-18, made his second start with Round Rock since being signed to a Minor League contract by the Texas Rangers in late July. He and McCullers faced off on Aug. 2 to start the series.
In that game, McCullers tossed 76 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, striking out five batters. He is currently on the 60-Day Injured List with a right forearm strain. After his start, McCullers said the injury isn’t bothering him. What he’s working on now are his pitches.
“I feel really good,” he said. “At this point it’s more about just continuing getting those reps in and feeling crisp. It’s not really about the health so much anymore. I mean, I feel like I am healthy. I just have to, you know, build that stamina a little bit.”
McCullers kept the Express bats quiet through three innings but had to be pulled in the fourth.
“And then the fourth inning you know, I got a little cute and tried to do a couple of things and ended up falling behind a couple guys and, you know, blew through my pitch count limit,” he said.
Overall, he said he was pleased with his progress.
“I mean, curveball, slider, changeup cutter is all good; two-seem is the only thing that’s escaped me a little bit,” he said. “So I’m having a hard time figuring where to start the pitch but I mean, that’s what these games are for. And another bullpen another start here, most likely, and, you know, just kind of reevaluate from there. But all in all, you know, I’m feeling a feeling pretty good and pretty happy.”
The Space Cowboys erupted for 10 runs in a 10-1 victory over the Express on Saturday. Brandon Bielak and J.P. France put together strong outings to back the offensive outburst. Bielak got the start and struck out five through five scoreless innings to pick up the win. France notched the save, striking out six through four innings, allowing one unearned run.
On Friday, Korey Lee belted a three-run home run in the first inning, helping the Space Cowboys to a 6-5 win.
