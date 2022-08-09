McCullers makes 4th rehab start in Space Cowboys win 

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, pitched in two games last week at Constellation Field. In both games, Tuesday and Sunday, he went up against former teammate Dallas Keuchel, who pitched for the Round Rock Express. The Space Cowboys took five of six games from the Express and had a four-game win streak going into Tuesday’s game on the road in El Paso.

 Joe Southern

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. made his fourth MLB rehab assignment start Sunday night in the finale of a six-game series between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express at Constellation Field.  

The Space Cowboys won their fourth game in a row and took five of six games in the series with an 11-6 victory.  

