Former Tiger cut by Packers

Former Wharton Tiger BJ Baylor saw his run with the Green Bay Packers end this past week.
Despite having a solid outing in the Packers’ first preseason game, Baylor was among their first round of cuts to help the team get down to 85 players.
Against the San Francisco 49ers, Baylor led the Packers in total offense with 94 yards between rushing and receiving. His 68-yard catch and run was the offensive highlight of the Packers’ night.
Baylor’s big play came after catching a short 10-yard pass down the sideline. After brushing past a defender, he sprinted up field making it to the 20-yard line before getting dragged down from behind.
Baylor signed with the Packers following the NFL draft in April. While he was cut by the Packers Baylor could still find himself getting picked up by another team with a need at running back.
Baylor in college played for Oregon State and rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season.
In his senior season with the Tigers, Baylor led them to the third round of the playoffs. He was three yards shy of 2,000 yards rushing, scoring 28 touchdowns.
