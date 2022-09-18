The Denver Broncos came from behind to beat the Houston Texans 16-9 in Denver on Sunday afternoon.
Behind 9-6 with 12:37 to go in the fourth quarter, the Broncos scored the only touchdown in the game on a 22-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Eric Saubert. Brandon McManus’ extra point gave the Broncos a 13-9 lead. Another McManus field goal with 3:36 to go in the game gave the Broncos a 16-9 lead.
The Texans then moved the ball to the Denver 41 yard line on a 20-yard pass from Davis Mills to Nico Collins and a 23-yard pass to Brandin Cooks. The drive stalled and the Texans turned the ball over on downs with 1:27 to go in the game.
The Broncos ran the ball three times to run down the clock and punted the ball back to the Texans with 0:53 to go in the game. With the ball at the Houston 25 yard line, Mills completed one pass for a loss of one yard, and then threw three incompletions to finish the game.
“We played hard, but not well enough to win. We missed tackles at the end of the game, and they hurt us. We had them in a favorable position, but we let them score a touchdown. We have a long way to go. We needed to finish the game, but we didn’t. We are not there yet. It’s simple, we aren’t there yet,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
Neither team played well in the first half as the score was 6-6 at halftime, all field goals. The Texans had just seven first downs while the Broncos had 11. The Texans had 135 total yards and the Broncos 178. Time of possession was even as the Texans controlled the ball for 15:06 and the Broncos for 14:54.
For the game, Mills completed 19 of 38 passes for 154 yards. Mills was sacked three times for 23 yards and had no interceptions. Dameon Pierce rushed 15 times for 69 yards. Nico Collins caught four passes for 58 yards.
“We are a running football team. Pierce is a good football player. We had our opportunities, but we never got things going. We need more from Mills, but it is not just him. Our defense missed a lot of tackles at the end of the game. That was disappointing,” Smith said.
The Texans were penalized 8 times for 94 yards.
For the Broncos, Russell Wilson completed 14 of 31 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Javonte Williams carried the ball 15 times for 75 yards. Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 122 yards. The Broncos were penalized 12 times for 100 yards.
Next week, the Texans play the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.
Scoring plays:
Q1 5:30 DEN Brandon McManus 29-yard field goal.
DEN 3, HOU 0
2:23 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 40-yard field goal.
HOU 3, DEN 3
Q2 7:53 HOU Fairbairn 44-yard field goal.
HOU 6, DEN 3
0:20 DEN McManus 24-yard field goal.
HOU 6, DEN 6
Q3 8:33 HOU Fairbairn 24-yard field goal.
HOU 9, DEN 6
Q4 12:37 DEN Eric Saubert 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilson. McManus extra point kick
DEN 13, HOU 9
3:36 DEN McManus 50-yard field goal.
DEN 16, HOU 9
