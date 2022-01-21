The Boling Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team came in fourth place at the Bay City Invitational earlier this month.
The Lady Bulldogs came in fourth place out of the 12 schools that competed in Bay City with 19 points.
Boling brought 12 powerlifters to the event. Four Lady Bulldogs finished in the top three, including three with second-place finishes.
Kaylie Hodge was second in the 105-pound weight class, along with Bianca Sanchez in the 123-pound weight class and Gracie Page in the 132-pound weight class.
Elise Sharp had a Lady Bulldog high in weight lifted, with a combined weight of 605 pounds in the 165-pound weight class.
