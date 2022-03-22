District 24-3A was represented at the 3A state basketball tournament this season with Hitchcock earning the district title and five playoff wins before losing to San Antonio Cole in the state semifinals.
The Bulldogs were dominant in the District 24-3A all-district honors with senior Christian Dorsey and sophomore Damien McDaniel named co-most valuable players. Additionally, senior A’Adarius Blanks was named offensive player of the year and head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster was named coach of the year.
East Bernard senior Mason Christ was named defensive player of the year and Van Vleck freshman Corey Austin was named newcomer of the year.
Here is a closer look at each local team:
East Bernard
East Bernard isn’t a basketball powerhouse, but the Brahmas played like one during the 2021-22 season. Head coach Jerry Brantly’s squad finished second only to a state finalist with a 12-2 record. The Brahmas were bi-district finalists with a loss to Tarkington.
Senior Mason Christ earned defensive player of the year honors, while senior Dallas Novicke and senior Braydon Lemos joined Christ on the first team.
Senior Kaleb Magness and freshman Ty Domel were selected to the second team.
Senior Mason Crist, senior Dallas Novicke, senior Braydon Lemos, senior Caleb Magness, freshman Ty Domel, junior Reid Morton, sophomore Maddox Crist, junior Joshua Montalvo and sophomore Joshua Guthman earned academic all-district honors.
Boling
Boling finished tied for fourth place in District 24-3A with a 7-7 record. The Bulldogs finished tied with Hempstead and lost a tie-breaker for the final playoff spot.
Brayden Bialas, Jerrick Garcia, Franklin Gavaronvic, Nick Gutierrez, Gabriel Lopez, Kaden Lunford, Christian Montalvo, Sebastian Tovar and Jaxson Urbanek earned academic all-district honors.
Senior Gabriel Lopez was selected to the all-district first team, while junior Jaxson Urbanek and freshman Kaven Lunford were named to the second team.
Senior Brayden Bialas and freshman Jerrick Garica earned honorable mention.
Senior Brayden Bialas, freshman Jerrick Garcia, junior Franklin Gavaronvic, senior Nick Gutirrez, senior Gabriel Lopez, sophomore Kaden Lunford, junior Christian Montalvo, Sebastian Tovar and senior Jaxson Urbanek earned academic all-district honors.
Brazos
Brazos finished seventh overall in the district with an overall record of 2-12. The Cougars had an up and down season with numerous district contests decided by less than two possessions.
Brazos was represented on the all-district squad by senior Elijah Johnson named to the all-district first team. Johnson averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one assist per game.
Senior Bryan Maldonado and sophomore Trey Gaston were named to the second team. Maldonado averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game. Gaston led the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.4 assists.
Senior Hayden Vykukal earned honorable mention, averaging four points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Senior Bryan Maldonado, sophomore Ricky Moreno, sophomore Trey Gaston, senior Gio Nieves and sophomore Gauge McClain were honored on the academic all-district team.
2022 District 24-3A boys basketball all-district team
Co-MVPs: Christian Dorsey, senior, Hitchcock; Damien McDaniel, sophomore, Hitchcock.
Offensive player of the year: A’Adarius Blanks, senior, Hitchcock.
Defensive player of the year: Mason Christ, senior, East Bernard.
Newcomer of the year: Corey Austin, freshman, Van Vleck.
Coach of the year: Christopher Jordan-Foster, Hitchcock.
First team
Micah Burks, freshman, Van Vleck; Gabriel Paul, senior, Harmony; Dallas Novicke, senior, East Bernard; Braydon Lemos, senior, East Bernard; Gabriel Lopez, senior, Boling; CJ Jeffrey, senior, Hempstead; Lloyd Jones III, freshman, Hitchcock; Elijah Sherwood, freshman, Hitchcock; Elijah Johnson, senior, Brazos; Owen Machecek, senior, Danbury; Ethan Cloudt, senior, Danbury; Kevin Venible, senior, Hitchcock.
Second team
Deo Umerez, senior, Harmony; Kaleb Magness, senior, East Bernard; Ty Domel, freshman, East Bernard; Haven Lunford, freshman, Boling; Jaxson Urbanek, junior, Boling; Floyd Ragston, sophomore, Hempstead; Reese Kadeleck, senior, Hitchcock; Jayce Synder, senior, Hitchcock; Trey Gaston, sophomore, Brazos; Bryan Maldonado, senior, Brazos; Rayden Roberts, sophomore, Danbury; Micahel Goudry, junior, Danbury; KaDarius Woodard, senior, Van Vleck.
Honorable mentions
Hayden Vykukal, senior, Brazos; Jerrick Garcia, freshman, Boling; Brayden Bialas, senior, Boling; Camani Kilpatrick, Hempstead; Kadin Munson, Danbury; Jayden Saxton-Rivera, Hitchcock; Brysen Blackman, senior, Van Vleck; Kaleb Brown, junior, Van Vleck; Jadyn Henry, Harmony; Sean Brown, Harmony; Matthew Aneqbode, Harmony.
