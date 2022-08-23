Sixth inning surprise: Space Cowboys blast 17 runs in single inning

Sugar Land Space Cowboys catcher Korey Lee gets a hit in his third plate appearance during the sixth inning of the second game in a doubleheader Friday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

 Joe Southern

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys set history Friday night, scoring 17 runs in a 21-4-win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers as part of a doubleheader at Constellation Field.  

The 17 runs scored in the sixth inning of the win in game two were a Sugar Land franchise record. The Space Cowboys dropped game one of the doubleheader, 4-1. Both games were set at seven innings as the first game was a rain postponement from Thursday.

