Sixth inning surprise: Space Cowboys blast 17 runs in single inning

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys set history Friday night, scoring 17 runs in a 21-4-win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers as part of a doubleheader at Constellation Field.
The 17 runs scored in the sixth inning of the win in game two were a Sugar Land franchise record. The Space Cowboys dropped game one of the doubleheader, 4-1. Both games were set at seven innings as the first game was a rain postponement from Thursday.
The Space Cowboys sent 23 batters to the plate in the sixth inning of their game two win. They drew nine walks and collected 10 base hits. Korey Lee, Alex De Goti, Scott Manea, and David Hensley each had three plate appearances. The inning lasted 58 minutes and took 108 pitches to complete.
The franchise’s previous record for runs in an inning was eight, which had been accomplished three times, and last done on Aug. 10 in El Paso.
The 17-run inning included a three-run homer from Yainer Diaz, five RBIs from De Goti and a three-run double from Corey Julks.
The 21 runs were the most scored by the Space Cowboys in a game this season, surpassing 20 runs scored on May 10 at Albuquerque. The Space Cowboys franchise record for runs scored was 24 on June 20, 2021, at El Paso.
Diaz, Julks and De Goti each collected four RBIs in the game two win. Justin Dirden finished game two 3-for-4 with two RBIs. All but two players in the Space Cowboys lineup had at least two RBIs.
• Per Minor League Baseball, the 17 runs scored were the most scored in a single inning since they officially started archiving stats with Stat Search in 2005. The only other Minor League Baseball team to score more runs in an inning were the Dominican Summer League Yankees, who did so on two occasions (July 27, 2017, July 19, 2019).
• Yainer Diaz experienced all three “true outcomes” in the inning, homering, walking, and striking out through his three plate appearances.
• Per MLB.com, the Minor League Baseball record for runs scored in an inning is 18, set by the Waco Cubs vs. the Beaumont Exporters in 1930.
• The Space Cowboys collected a franchise record 10 hits in the inning, while also drawing a franchise record nine walks in the single frame. A total of 23 players came to bat in the inning, with eight of the nine players in the lineup reaching twice in the inning.
Brett Conine started game two, striking out four while allowing two runs through four innings.
Julks provided the lone run for the Space Cowboys in game one with an RBI single in the sixth. Brandon Bielak got the start in the opener and struck out a season-high eight batters through five innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
For the six-game series at Constellation Field last week, the two teams split the series 3-3. The Space Cowboys are now in Las Vegas for six games against the Aviators. They return to Sugar Land on Aug. 30 for six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes.
