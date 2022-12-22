The Boling Lady Bulldogs (15-2, 2-1) didn’t let a loss to Hitchock sit with them too long, righting the ship against the Brazos Cougarettes this past Monday night on the road.
Boling’s offense was strong throughout the game, grabbing a 64-33 win over Brazos.
Three Boling players scored in double figures as the team scored 11 or more points in all four quarters. The Lady Bulldogs’ defense only gave up double-digit points in one quarter as their pressure kept the Courgettes in check.
Boling started the game hot with threes from junior Savannah Savage and freshman Cheyanne Brooks, jumping out to a 15-7 lead. Brazos fought back in the second quarter and behind six made free throws and nine points from Cougarette senior Haiven Harris. They pulled within six points at the end of the half.
Lady Bulldog senior post Madison Malone scored nine of the team’s 19 points in the third quarter. Combined with good defensive play, Boling’s lead started to build, holding Brazos to four points in the quarter.
Malone had a game-high 18 points, followed by junior point guard Kenna Gibson with 17 and Savage chipping in another 11.
In district play, Boling is tied with East Bernard, both behind Hitchcock, who is 3-0.
