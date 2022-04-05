There was lots of successful softball played this past week with Boling, East Bernard and Louise all putting up 2-0 weeks.
In the circle only one pitcher had two wins, East Bernard junior pitcher Lexie Warncke earned the Pitcher of the Week.
Warncke picked wins over Brazos and Danbury, throwing 11 innings allowing seven hits and three earned runs. The right-handed flame-thrower struck out nearly 50% of the batters she faced, striking out 21 batters and allowing seven walks.
Other Top Performances
Boling: Allie Floyd (senior) had a seven-inning win against Hempstead, allowing one hit, no earned runs, 11 strikeouts and one walk.
El Campo: Bridget Dorotik (junior) beat Brookshire Royal, and struck out all eight batters she faced.
Hitter
One batter stood head and shoulders above the rest this past week collecting two home runs.
East Bernard senior Jolie Peloquin saw beachball sized softballs collecting a .714 batting average with a .800 on-base average earning Hitter of the Week. Peloquin had five hits in seven at-bats with two home runs driving in six Brahmarettes. She also scored four runs.
Other Top Performances
Louise: Taylor Davenport (sophomore) had five hits, including a triple and double and she drove in five Lady Hornets.
Boling: Kamryn Mears (freshman) 4/7 at the plate with two doubles, she drove in five Lady Bulldogs and stole a base.
East Bernard: Lexie Warncke (junior) 5/8 at the plate with a home run and two doubles, drove in five Brahmarettes.
Baseball
Pitchers faced some tough bats this past week with only two hurlers posting big games.
Boling junior Hayden Albert had an outstanding game against Hitchcock earning Pitcher of the Week. Albert went seven innings allowing one hit and one earned run. Albert struck out 60% of Hitchcock’s batters, with 15 punchouts and allowing two walks.
Other Top Performance
Louise: Daniel Gaona III beat Yorktown, throwing a complete game, spreading out four hits in seven innings. He allowed two runs, two walks and struck out eight batters.
Hitter
Boling junior Jaxson Urbanek had a productive week at the plate and earned Hitter of the Week.
Urbanek wreaked havoc in the batters’ box and on the base paths. The Boling junior had a .667 batting average collecting four hits in six at bats driving in two Bulldogs. Urbanek stole three bases and scored four runs.
Other Top Performances
El Campo: Reed Jung (junior) went 3/5 at the plate with a double, scoring three runs and driving in three Ricebirds.
East Bernard: Joseph Cooper (junior) went 2/4 at the plate, drew two walks and scored three runs.
Wharton: Ryan Mendiola (junior) went 3/7 at the plate, had a walk and scored a run.
