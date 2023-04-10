Roughnecks make playoffs with overtime win

The Houston Roughnecks qualified for the playoffs by beating the San Antonio Brahmas 17-15 in overtime Sunday afternoon in San Antonio.
A three-game losing streak for the Roughnecks almost became a four-game streak as they squandered a nine-point lead in the last minute of the game.
With three minutes to go in the game and the Roughnecks attempting to run the clock out with a 15-6 lead, quarterback Brandon Silvers was intercepted by San Antonio’s Kameron Kelly giving the Brahmas the ball on the Houston 36-yard line. With 1:07 remaining in the game, Jacques Patrick scored on a 2-yard run to make the score Houston 15, San Antonio 12. The Brahmas attempted a 3-point conversion, but it failed.
Choosing to try the XFL’s version of an onside kick, San Antonio took the ball at their own 25-yard line with a fourth down and 15 yards to go to keep the ball. Their pass was incomplete, but Houston was called for an illegal contact penalty, giving the Brahmas a first down. They then moved the ball to the Houston 32-yard line where John Parker Romo kicked a 49-yard field goal to tie the game as time ran out.
The XFL overtime rules call for each team to have one play from the two-point conversion line at the 5-yard line with the team with the most points after three rounds the winner. If the game is still tied after three rounds, more rounds are played until there is a winner. Both Houston and San Antonio were unsuccessful in the first two rounds, but Houston scored when Deontay Burnett caught a 5-yard pass from Silvers. Having to score to keep the game going, San Antonio’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete and the Roughnecks celebrated clinching a playoff spot.
“It was a great game. It shows you what this league is about. There are so many things that can come up. The overtime was really exciting. They (San Antonio) did a great job kicking a field goal. It was a hard-fought game. It put us in the playoffs which was our first goal. I thought it was a great game and a great game for the fans,” Houston head coach Wade Phillips said.
Burnett started the scoring by catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Garret Owens added another touchdown reception in the third quarter for the Roughnecks as Houston built a 15-6 lead. But a nine-point lead in the XFL is a one score difference with a 3-point extra point available.
Silvers completed 17 of 36 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Max Borghi caught three passes for 49 yards. The offense was held to 162 total yards. The Roughnecks were hampered by 11 penalties for 79 yards.
“I thought we had some good drives. We had an early lead, and we came back. I thought we played pretty well,” Silvers said.
For San Antonio, Jack Coan completed 23 of 41 passes for 190 yards. Jacques Patrick rushed 16 times for 96 yards. San Antonio had 280 -yards of total offense, but the Roughnecks had six sacks at opportune times.
“Disappointing in that we still haven’t won a game here in San Antonio. Hat’s off to Houston. They fought the whole game. Every play counts in overtime and they just executed better than we did,” San Antonio head coach Hines Ward said.
The Roughnecks (5-3) next game is on April 15 against Las Vegas (2-6) at TDECU Stadium in Houston.
XFL South Division
Houston 5-3
Arlington 4-4
San Antonio 2-6
Orlando 1-7
XFL North Division
DC 7-1
St. Louis 6-2
Seattle 5-3
Vegas 2-6
The top two teams in each division make the playoffs.
Scoring plays:
Q1: HOU Deontay Burnett 3-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. 1-point conversion: failed.
HOU 6, SA 0
1:56 SA John Parker Romo 26-yard field goal.
HOU 6, SA 3
Q2: 6:29 SA Romo 42-yard field goal.
HOU 6, SA 6
HOU Austin Jones 41-yard field goal.
HOU 9, SA 6
Q3: HOU Garret Owens 5-yard touchdown pass from Silvers. 1-point conversion: failed.
HOU 15, SA 6
Q4: 1:07 SA Jacques Patrick 2-yard touchdown run. 3-point conversion: failed.
HOU 15, SA 12
0:01 SA Romo 49-yard field goal.
HOU 15, SA 15
OT: Round 3 HOU Burnett 5-yard pass from Silvers.
HOU 17, SA 15
