The Boling Lady Bulldogs softball team played well this past season, picking up not one or two, but three first-team all-district honors.
Boling junior catcher Kenna Gibson, and sophomores Jaedyn Cordero and Kamryn Mears picked up the first team recognition from the District 24 coaches.
Gibson has been a standout catcher for Boling since she joined the varsity squad. As a junior, Gibson filled the stats for Boling in all three phases of the game.
“She’s been a leader on our field since her freshman year. She is such a huge part of our team because of her leadership,” Lady Bulldog coach Abby Kutac said. “Gibson leads by example and it’s hard not to follow someone with such a great attitude. She could play any position on the field, but she is heard much louder from behind the plate. This kid is doing big things and I expect will have a huge senior season.”
Gibson caught all but 19 innings this past season and she threw out six base runners. When she got on base, she normally scored, leading the team with 34 runs, 15 more than anyone else on the team. Gibson hit over .450 (.466 batting average) to go with 20 stolen bases tied with the most in District 24.
Mears had a good shot at earning one of the district’s highest honors, potentially the offense MVP, but an injury cut short her season. Mears pitched and played third base for the Lady Bulldogs. The sophomore on average, once every 7.7 at-bats, cranks out eight home runs and 37 RBIs to go with a batting average higher than .500 on the season. In district, Mears had an outstanding .613 batting average but missed the last four games.
“Kamryn lead our offense and she was dominating on defense. She was such a huge asset for us even from the bench this season. She pushed through pain that she shouldn’t have because she loves to play. The grit that she has on the field is amazing and always fun to watch. I can’t wait to have her back to her full potential this coming season,” Kutac said.
Cordero was Boling’s number two pitcher for the season and stepped up to number one while Mears was out. The sophomore was also a big bat, driving in 18 Lady Bulldogs, the second most on the team.
“She had an outstanding season. Cordero was an asset in the field as much as she was in the circle for us. She really had to step up and become the leader I knew dshe was,” Kutac said. “She took wins and losses with such poise and always had a smile on her face even when things weren’t always going the best. This kid has a huge future ahead of her at any position that she is needed.”
Cordero had a .350 batting average, third best on the team. In the circle, she had a 3.15 ERA in 51 innings in district.
Boling sophomore infielder Taya Garza earned the Lady Bulldogs’ lone all-district second-team award. Garza scored 19 runs on the season, the second-most on the team. Rounding out the Lady Bulldogs honors were junior Ryleigh Bialas and sophomore Brooke West earning honorable mentions.
Boling went 10-17 and 6-6 in district earning fourth place. In the first round, they lost to Shepard. This was Kutac’s second season leading the Lady Bulldogs.
Overall MVP - Lexie Warncke (East Bernard, senior)
Offensive MVP - Frankie Vrazel (Danbury, junior)
Defensive MVP - Bailey Leopold (East Bernard, senior)
Pitcher of the Year - Keira Reis (Van Vleck, junior)
Catcher of the Year - Grace Bracken (Danbury, senior)
CO-Newcomer of the Year - Ava Aguilar (Brazos, freshman) and Marriah Trujillo (Hempstead, freshman)
Coach of the Year - Christy Sheets (East Bernard, district champions)
