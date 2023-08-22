The start of 2023 football won’t be a walk in the park for the Wharton Tigers.
The Tigers will be looking to avenge their loss at the start of last season with a re-match against the Houston Washington Eagles on Friday night on the road.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition.
ENROLLMENT
Houston Washington: 853 • Wharton: 613
Wharton came into last season’s game with the Eagles after only a few months of learning Alvin Dotson II’s offensive and defensive systems. While the Tigers will have new faces at quarterback, running back and other important positions, it will be the second year learning from Dotson and his coaching staff.
Against Stafford in the Tigers only scrimmage of the preseason, this past Friday, Wharton held their own. The Tigers offense came up with a few big runs and one touchdown in the endzone during red-zone only work. On third and 10, Tiger junior quarterback Jacorric Allen threw a dart into the front of the endzone. Wharton senior JaKorian Baldridge made the catch between two defenders and fell in for the score.
“The quarterbacks threw the ball well on the goal line and we actually ran the ball that first drive (in the live period),” Dotson said.
Stafford scored two touchdowns against the first-team defense, but the Tigers had big plays, coming up with a turnover and had a handful of hard hits.
“I think they earned a little bit of respect today,” Dotson said. “I think our defense is (going to be) super aggressive.”
While Wharton played well, Dotson was more impressed with the composure the players showed while they were on the field Friday night.
“What we are teaching them as far as character and being young men is rubbing off on them. We didn’t have any extracurricular incidents, no pushing or fighting and I’m so proud of them,” Dotson said.
Houston Washington went 9-1 last season and made the playoffs before falling to Brazosport in the first round.
The Eagles will return a lot of offensive talent including their dual-threat quarterback and leading rusher. Eagles senior quarterback Kamryn Jackson had more than 1,700 yards combined rushing and passing. Two of Jackson’s top three targets graduated, but the Eagles are returning a 400-yard plus receiver.
Houston Washington averaged 50.7 points a game last season. The Tigers defense was one of only three teams to hold the Eagles under 40 points. Wharton’s defense allowed 38.6 points per game last year.
Offensively the Tigers won’t be the same team the Eagles played last season. Wharton will be young at the skill positions this upcoming season. Tiger junior Jacarious Wiley and sophomore Brandon Sims Jr., figure to get a lot of touches at running back this upcoming season. Allen and sophomore Jakeon Jackson have split reps at quarterback during the preseason.
Wharton last season averaged 18.1 points per game last season, double their total from the year before when they scored 91 points in the entire season. Houston Washington’s defense held teams to 11.2 points per game, they kept five different opponents to fewer than seven points.
