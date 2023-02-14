The hopes of an undefeated district championship for the El Campo Ricebirds ended at the hands of in-county rivals, the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers, 76-73 last Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
The Runnin’ Tigers’ winning ways continued in the following game, beating the Sealy Tigers 89-75 on the road Friday night.
The wins keep them tied with Bellville for the final playoff spot with one game left. Wharton played Bellville Tuesday night at home, a win would give them the final playoff spot.
In their game against El Campo, the Ricebirds at one point led by nearly 20 points, but the Runnin’ Tigers hungry for a playoff spot fought back to win the game.
“We felt like we gave away the first game (earlier this season), we had lots of turnovers and guys not in the right spots offensively,” coach Xavier Jackson said. “It makes a big difference with guys wanting to rebound and being physical with the other team. This is a game we needed.”
The Ricebirds played good defense and forced several misses from Wharton. Missing a starting post, who was out for the game, the Runnin’ Tigers took advantage and beat the Ricebirds on the glass.
Wharton sophomore Jacoryan Dickerson scored on several putbacks and easy layups, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Dickerson fouled out of the game, but the Ricebirds weren’t able to capitalize.
“He was a monster in the last game (against El Campo too),” Jackson said.
The Runnin’ Tigers pulled ahead of El Campo in the fourth quarter.
Leading 56-54, Wharton missed a three, but Runnin’ Tiger Keilon Jackson grabbed the rebound and tied the game with a putback. El Campo answered with their own putback from senior Isaiah Battiest giving El Campo the lead once again, for the final time of the night.
Both teams traded points, but a 5-0 run from Wharton late in the game sealed the win. Runnin’ Tiger Edward Sanders hit a three in front of a tough Ricebird defense. Wharton followed with a steal and a layup made by Sanders giving them a 67-62 lead with just under two minutes left in the game.
El Campo tried to pull close but missed a couple of three-point attempts down the stretch allowing Wharton to hand on for the win.
In the fourth quarter, the Runnin’ Tigers went 6-7 at the free throw line, while El Campo went 4-8, missing the front end of two one-and-ones late.
El Campo still has a chance at the outright district championship playing Sealy at home on Tuesday for the finale of the regular season.
The Wharton Lady Tigers and the El Campo Ladybirds ended their district play in an overtime fight Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym with El Campo prevailing 58-52.
The game was tight throughout and the fourth quarter saw a small on-court skirmish between the two teams. During the game, an eye-popping 94 free throws were shot between the two schools, with El Campo shooting 50 and Wharton shooting 47.
Wharton trailed by two points with under a minute and a half left in the game. El Campo missed a layup and Wharton freshman Ava Warren picked up the rebound. Lady Tiger sophomore J’honesty Smith came down the court and hit a mid-range jumper to tie the game.
With both teams down to reserves in overtime, El Campo freshman Kiannah Miles hit a long jumper just inside the three-point and she went 5-5 at the free throw line, helping El Campo seal the win. Smith scored a team-high 16 points.
The Lady Tigers finished district 3-9 tied with Bellville for fifth place. El Campo secured the fourth seed earlier in district play and met the Bay City Lady Cats in the first round.
