Another week, another 4A team has been beaten by the smaller 3A Boling Lady Bulldogs (13-1).
The Lady Bulldogs destroyed the Needville Lady Bluejays 75-22 Friday night on the road, pushing their win streak to 12 games in a row.
Another week, another 4A team has been beaten by the smaller 3A Boling Lady Bulldogs (13-1).
The Lady Bulldogs destroyed the Needville Lady Bluejays 75-22 Friday night on the road, pushing their win streak to 12 games in a row.
The win was also their fourth in a row by at least 30 points.
Aiding the Lady Bulldogs in their blowout were three players with big double-doubles. Boling juniors Savannah Savage had a game-high 25 points and 11 steals, Kenna Gibson had 17 points and 11 assists and senior post Madison Malone had 14 points and 19 rebounds.
“I’m happy with how we’ve played up to this point and obviously, it’s nice going into district with some momentum behind us and some confidence” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “But we have to double down on our focus and hard work at practice and prepare for each opponent and take each game by game.”
The Texas Girls Coaching Association maintained its number three ranking in the state for the Lady Bulldogs and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranked them 12th this week.
Malone has been a key player for the Lady Bulldogs of late, in Boling’s last six games she’s been averaging eye-popping double-doubles scoring 22.3 points and grabbing 21.1 rebounds a game.
What could be the game of the year will be Friday in Boling between the Lady Bulldogs and the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs. Boling last year came one possession from dethroning Hitchcock.
