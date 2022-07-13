The Little League Texas East state softball title will be up for grabs in El Campo at Zlotnik Park this weekend.
Softball teams from across the state will descend to El Campo as they all look to keep advancing in the Little League tournament.
The Texas East state title has been El Campo for the last three Little League seasons.
District 18 administer Paul Sanders in 2018 went to the Little League Texas administers and got a majority of them to agree to make El Campo the new home for the state championship, wrestling it away from Seguin in 2019.
“This complex is twice (as good) as Seguin,” District 27 Administrator Danny Kotuar said during his visit to El Campo in 2019. “Seguin has kind of gotten run down over the years. This town went out of the way to make it beautiful, that’s what stands out the most, plus they had more volunteers here.”
El Campo has hosted the tournament in 2019, 2020, and now 2022. There were no Little League games in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Every year Sanders has to go back to the district administrators, and they’ve kept voting El Campo to play host for the championship games.
“The selection process is competitive, and it’s an honor that we’re selected to host the Texas East state tournament,” El Campo Little League President Clay Harris said. “It’s an opportunity to showcase our community and host a lot of little leaguers and parents from other communities.”
The Little League is expecting around 500 people this weekend. Opening ceremonies will take place on Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. 15 teams – none from Wharton County – will be competing this weekend with games scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with everything wrapping up on Monday.
The Little League is also looking for volunteers for the event needing help in the concession stand, selling shirts, parking attendants, and field maintenance. To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c45aba62ba6fd0-parking1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.