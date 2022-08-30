Wharton county football teams this season will travel a combined 2,672.6 miles or the distance from Manhattan, New York, to Barstow, California.
The longest road trip this season will be El Campo, which travels to Buccaneer Stadium this Friday night for 274-mile round trip. East Bernard’s game against Brazos in week seven is the shortest trip in Wharton County with a jaunt 21-mile round trip.
Louise and El Campo both have the least amount of road games with four each, but both are the only schools in the county that will travel more than 600 miles this season.
East Bernard has five road games this year, but won’t travel more than 400 miles this season.
El Campo has four road games and will travel 656 miles. Louise has four road games and will come less than six miles from El Campo, traveling 650.4 miles.
Wharton will travel five times this season going a combined 479.8 miles on their trips. Boling will travel 490 miles on their five trips. East Bernard will only travel longer than 100 miles once this season with a combined trip of 396.4 miles.
When the season is over and the playoffs have been concluded, Wharton County teams’ travels should far exceed 3,000 miles in 2022.
