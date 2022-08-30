Wharton county football teams this season will travel a combined 2,672.6 miles or the distance from Manhattan, New York, to Barstow, California.

The longest road trip this season will be El Campo, which travels to Buccaneer Stadium this Friday night for 274-mile round trip. East Bernard’s game against Brazos in week seven is the shortest trip in Wharton County with a jaunt 21-mile round trip.

