The Boling Bulldogs look for another 1-0 week when they go on the road for the first time this season to play the Hempstead Bobcats this Friday night.
Until their matchup with the Bobcats on Friday, Boling had yet to leave the comfy confines of Bulldog Stadium in 2023.
Hempstead: 449 • Boling: 335
Hempstead is coming off a 27-13 week one road win over Austin Northeast, a 5A playoff team from last season. The Bobcats went 1-9 last season, with their lone win coming against Austin Northeast.
Boling will look to continue their winning ways and build off their victory over Palacios this past week.
Against Palacios, the Bulldogs didn’t need to complete a pass as the offense racked up nearly 300 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs didn’t have a single 100-yard rusher, but they had four players carry the ball for at least 40 yards, from senior Nathan King and juniors Jerrick Garcia and Kaden Lunford and sophomore Marcus Faniel.
While the running game ground out yards, turnovers kept the Bulldogs from stretching out their legs offensively, with three drives ending in fumbles.
Hempstead’s defense allowed 41.2 points per game, while giving up 50 points or more three times last season. Boling scored the most points on them last year, coming one point away from 70.
