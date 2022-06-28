East Bernard, the defending Texas State 7-on-7 football Division III champion, returned to College Station over the weekend.
The Brahmas were unable to repeat their championship effort with a 2-2 run, including a 2-1 record in Pool D play. But the maroon squad grew with a handful of new faces taking over more prominent roles for the District 14-3A DI runners-up.
One of those players was wide receiver Maddox Crist, who missed last year’s tournament with an injury.
“Today felt good after missing last season because I broke my collar bone earlier in the year,” Crist said. “We were able to come out and show we can play, and there wasn’t one stacked (graduating class).”
Crist and sophomore quarterback Clayton Fajkus quickly connected, with Fajkus taking over for four-year starter Dallas Novicke.
“We grew up together, and we’ve always been friends,” Crist said. “We’ve always had that connection in any sport. We always find each other in a positive way.”
East Bernard started its attempt to repeat as the Division 3 champion with a game against Daingerfield. The Brahmas followed the same formula for success as last year, stellar defense and big plays on offense.
East Bernard allowed only one first down to Daingerfield. A short pass to Crist for a first down turned into a 30-yard touchdown to help put East Bernard up 13-0.
Fajkus found Crist for another 10-yard touchdown after halftime.
Randon Polak rounded out the scoring in the opening game with a 30-yard reception.
In Game 2, East Bernard lost 25-21 to Class 2A-DII Wink. The Brahmas scored on their opening drive with a touchdown pass to Ryder Kovar. Wink answered with a scoring drive to tie the game at seven.
Wink grabbed a 14-7 lead, but the Brahmas’ quick score put East Bernard in the lead at halftime. A two-play drive ended with a 35-yard pass to Crist.
Wink came out of the break with a score of 19-14. East Bernard and Wink continued to trade touchdowns, with the Brahmas scoring on a long pass to Seth Morton. The Brahmas led 21-19 before another Wink score iced the game for the Wildcats.
East Bernard rebounded with a 25-21 win over 2A-DI Tolar. The Rattlers scored on their opening drive before the two teams traded four empty drives.
The Brahmas scored on a fourth and goal with a catch from Seth Morton to put East Bernard up 7-6. But Tolar took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
The Brahmas quickly tied the game with the second half’s opening drive. Alex Henriquez scored with Crist adding the extra point to make it 14 all.
After another Tolar touchdown, Morton scored on a 30-yard strike to set the score at 21 each.
Malik Thomas broke the scoring run with a red-zone interception for East Bernard. The quick change of momentum led to a big catch by Ryder Kovar, which set up a score by Crist.
Thomas was excited to make a play for the Brahmas.
“I was pumped,” Thomas said. “I saw it right away. It feels great to help out my team.”
East Bernard earned the No. 2 seed out of Pool D for the Division III finals.
East Bernard closed its tournament run with a 25-12 loss to Ganado.
