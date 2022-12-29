With basketball season underway, the annual El Campo Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot is getting closer. Area youths will get to test their skills come Jan. 14, competing in a free throw contest, free of charge put on by the Elks Lodges around the country.
Wharton County has had two different free throw shooters reach the national level. Former Wharton County standout Mya Shorter and current El Campo player Oliver Miles.
While Miles is too old to take part in the hoop shoot, he enjoyed taking part in the contest year after year when he was younger. The time spent working on his free throws to prepare for the contest have helped him as a basketball player.
“I think it helps kids a lot,” Miles said. “My free-throw percentage now is (great). I think I’m the best free throw shooter on my team because of the hoop shoot.”
When the area youths are shooting hoops come January, Miles’ message is not to put a lot of pressure on yourself.
“When hoop shoot day comes, don’t let the nerves get the best of you,” Miles said. “I got really nervous (at nationals) and I didn’t do so well and I ended up losing, but it was an (overall) fun experience.”
On his way to nationals, Miles recalled it being a fun journey, which included a stop at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during his trip to nationals as a youngster.
“It was really fun as a kid getting everything paid for, traveling around the cities, but nationals was the most fun part,” Miles said. “They had big hotels and everything, (we met) kids from different regions.”
The contest will take place at Ricebird Gym on Jan. 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. Any area youngsters 8-13 within Wharton County can compete in the contest and as far as Rosenberg and Altair, El Campo Elks Lodge organizers said.
There is no entry fee to take part in the contest and it’s free to participate.
No specific type of clothing is specified. However, contestants typically wear gym shorts or jeans with T-shirts or jerseys for the competition, organizers said.
There are three age categories: 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13, with boys and girls competing separately. All 8-9-year-olds will use the smaller “girls regulation” ball and will shoot from four feet in front of the regulation free throw line. All others will shoot from the regulation free throw line, with all girls plus the 10-11-year-old boys using the smaller ball mentioned above and the 12-13-year-old boys using the larger “boys regulation” ball.
Winners will advance to the district competition (date and site yet to be determined). The four-state regional contest will also be held in Dallas this year. The national contest will be held in Chicago.
Expenses for all competitions past the local contest will be handled by the Elks, including food, travel, and lodging.
New this year, the El Campo Elks Lodge is providing contestants with three meal tickets for one of the Elks “Dogs by the Pool” held every Thursday night during the summer, starting June 8.
Any questions regarding the upcoming hoop shoot event should be directed to Elks Hoop Shoot Director George Matthews at 979-541-6807.
