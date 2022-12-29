With basketball season underway, the annual El Campo Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot is getting closer. Area youths will get to test their skills come Jan. 14, competing in a free throw contest, free of charge put on by the Elks Lodges around the country.

Wharton County has had two different free throw shooters reach the national level. Former Wharton County standout Mya Shorter and current El Campo player Oliver Miles.

