Boling and East Bernard earned first place finishes at the Cougar Relays in Brazos Thursday.
The Boling Bulldogs, behind 55 points from juniors Jaxson Urbanek and Tyler Eastep, took home first place with 181 points, 69 points more than East Bernard who came in second.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes got 49 points from senior Samantha Rabius and freshman Malaya Thomas to help them finish first with 181 points. They were 100 points ahead of second place Van Vleck. The Boling Lady Bulldogs was third with 69 points.
The Bulldogs had six first-place finishes including sweeping the relays. In the 800-meter run, the Bulldogs had a first, second and third-place finish with senior Marc Mendoza taking home gold. Boling junior Jaxson Urbanek was first in the 110-meter hurdles. Boling senior Nick Gutierrez grabbed the Bulldogs’ final gold medal taking first in the long jump.
East Bernard senior Braydon Lemos grabbed the Brahmas lone first place finish getting a gold in the high jump.
The Brahmarettes swept all three of the girls relays. Rabius also grabbed first-place finishes in the 100-meter and the 300-meter hurdles.
The Lady Bulldogs had three first place finishes with junior Madison Malone winning the discus and the shot put. Lady Bulldog sophomore Savannah Savage was first in the triple jump.
