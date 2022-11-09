Boling takes on Buffalo in Magnolia

The Boling Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2) are back in the playoffs, and for the first time in four years, they’re doing it in the right division, 3A DII, and they’ll be playing the Buffalo Bison (5-5, 3-2) at Magnolia Bulldog Stadium this Friday night.
“We have more of the mindset of we can actually go and win (this year), instead of (thinking) oh we’re running into Hallestville,” Boling senior Trenton Jones said. “We are the Hallestville in this district and we’re beating teams like we’ve been beat (in the past).”
Despite being a seven-win team, Boling had to win last week to avoid missing the playoffs. They answered the bell and throttled Brazos 55-14, scoring 48 points in the first half. They allowed Brazos 1.6 yards per play in the first half. Coming into the game, they were on a two-game losing streak to East Bernard and Tidehaven.
“We felt like we couldn’t lose and our heads were too big,” Jones said. “(The losses) brought us back down to earth and showed us we can be beaten if we aren’t doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
In the losses, the Boling secondary was picked on with 449 passing yards allowed. Against Brazos, the secondary tightened up, giving up 110 yards passing, most of it coming in the second half.
“We’ve been struggling the past couple of weeks and (Brazos) tried a little bit and it didn’t work for them, so that puts some confidence in the secondary,” Bulldog senior Jaxson Urbanek said.
The Bulldogs aren’t likely to see a lot of passing attempts from the Bison this Friday night, but they’ll be prepared. Buffalo is averaging just under five completed passes a game this season.
Buffalo runs the ball and they’ll try to pick up yards against a Bulldog front seven that has been stout all season. The Bison are averaging 212 yards a game on the ground, with senior Xander Cheek Buffalo’s leading rusher with 1,029 yards. Boling’s defense is allowing just over 100 yards rushing a game.
“Our defensive linemen have been very unselfish. They keep the offensive linemen off our linebackers so our linebackers can just flow and make tackles,” Bulldog head football coach Kevin Urbanek said.
Earlier this season, Boling allowed nine rushing yards to Van Vleck and last week 60 to Brazos.
Buffalo’s defense has played well, only allowing 20 or more once in district. On the season, they’re giving up 19 points a game and have forced 25 turnovers. Bison junior Hardin Maddox and seniors Angel Flores and Jacoby May are leading the team in tackles and will be chasing Boling running backs all over the field.
Boling junior Ryan O’Neal is the team’s leading rusher, but he only had four carries against Brazos. The Bulldogs turned to seven total backs to pick up 387 yards on the ground.
“It all starts up front with our offensive line,” Jaxson said with a big smile. “They’ve done an amazing job blocking this year. When you have a back like Ryan who can score at any time it’s just amazing what he can do with the ball when he gets it. It’s hard to tackle Jones when he gets it. (Junior Nathan) King (is getting) as good as Ryan. It’s hard to stop us on offense.”
