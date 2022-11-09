Boling takes on Buffalo in Magnolia

Boling receiver Jackson Hodge (11) picks up some yards during last Friday’s game at home against Brazos.

 Joe Southern

The Boling Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2) are back in the playoffs, and for the first time in four years, they’re doing it in the right division, 3A DII, and they’ll be playing the Buffalo Bison (5-5, 3-2) at Magnolia Bulldog Stadium this Friday night.

“We have more of the mindset of we can actually go and win (this year), instead of (thinking) oh we’re running into Hallestville,” Boling senior Trenton Jones said. “We are the Hallestville in this district and we’re beating teams like we’ve been beat (in the past).”

