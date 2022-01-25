No Wharton Runnin’ Tiger had more than 10 points Tuesday night against the Bellville Brahmas at home, but it didn’t matter as they won in a rout.
From start to finish, the Runnin’ Tigers dominated Bellville, grabbing the 51-28 win and moving them to 2-1 in district play.
Wharton suffocated Bellville early and jumped out to a 15-2 lead, with five points from senior Sonny Smith. Bellville’s offense got on track in quarters two, three and four.
While no Runnin’ Tiger had a big night scoring, they did get help throughout the lineup.
In the second quarter, junior Raymond Hudson III chipped in five points. To close the night in the fourth junior Edward Sanders had six points.
Wharton’s defense held Bellville to one quarter with more than 10 points.
The Runnin’ Tigers and El Campo will play this Friday night at Ricebird Gym. Both El Campo and Wharton are 2-1 in district, behind Navasota with a 3-0 record.
Area scores
The Wharton Lady Tigers fell to Bellville 58-21. The Lady Tigers are 0-5 in district.
The East Bernard Brahmas beat Harmony School of Discovery 80-28. The Brahmas are 5-1 in district, in second place.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs beat Danbury 41-22. The Lady Bulldogs are 6-2 in district, in second place, one win in front of East Bernard. Both teams have two losses currently.
The Boling Bulldogs lost to Danbury 52-48. Boling is 3-3 in district, one win behind Hempstead and Danbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.