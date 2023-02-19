On a chilly Saturday evening, the Houston Roughnecks opened their 2023 XFL season with a 33-12 win over the Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium.
The Roughnecks gave up a touchdown on the Guardians first drive, but the Roughnecks defense refused to give up any more points until after the game was decided.
On the Guardians second possession, the Roughnecks stopped them on a fourth down and three and took over on their own 48 yard line. With a short field, Houston took only seven plays to score, with Jontre Kirklin catching a 10-yard pass from Brandon Silvers for the Roughnecks first points of the season.
After the Guardians missed a 40-yard field goal, the Roughnecks scored on a six-play drive with Silvers hitting Deonte Burnett with a 46-yard touchdown pass to take the lead for good. On their next possession, the Roughnecks Max Borghi ran up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown run. Houston finished the first half with a 24-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis to make the score 21-6.
Both offenses were cold in the third quarter as the Roughnecks gave up two interceptions and the Guardians one. Action picked up in the fourth quarter with Orlando scoring on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Quinten Dormody to Andrew Jamiel, but the Roughnecks responded with a Cole McDonald 5-yard touchdown run and the game ended with the Roughnecks on top 33-12.
“Houston is my home and I am blessed to be able to get this job. I couldn’t be happier, and I couldn’t be happier for the players” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said. “Coaches can do just so much; the players have to go out and do the job. We played really good defense. I was worried early on because we hadn’t had any tackling in practice. I thought we missed a few tackles early but after that we were on point. This is a team game and I thought we played really well as a team. We had a great crowd and they were into the game. I think they really enjoyed the game,” Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips said.
Silvers completed 26 of 42 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice and was sacked three times for 16 yards. Deontay Burnett caught eight passes for 90 yards and one touchdown, and Kirklin caught five passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.
“I felt like in the first half we had rhythm and were driving the ball well” Silvers said. “We had a couple of good plays and a couple of good catches. In the second half we just couldn’t get it going. On our first drive, we had no idea what they were going to do (on defense). We had no film. But on our second drive, we got our momentum going, and our defense played lights out after that. The fans were great. It got loud out there. We will need the fans in the next two weeks. They play a huge part for us. We just need another win next week.”
The Roughnecks defense was led by Trent Harris with four sacks and four tackles for a loss, and Tim Harris with two sacks and three tackles for a loss.
For Orlando, Paxton Lynch completed 15 of 21 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. He had one interception and was sacked four times for 27 yards. Quinten Dormady completed 12 of 18 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and was sacked three times for 15 yards. Andrew Jamiel caught three passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.
“Obviously, the outcome was not we wanted. We really didn’t do anything well tonight. Overall we just didn’t make enough plays,” Guardians head coach Terrell Buckley said.
The XFL has several unique rules including on kickoffs, the kicking team lines up the receiving team’s 35 yard line and the receiving lines up five yards away on their 30 yard line. Neither team can move until the returner catches the kickoff. This prevents high speed collisions and with the kicker kicking from his 30 yard line, there is a return on almost every kickoff.
The second rule change is that there are no extra point kicks. The scoring team has three options. They may try for one point from the 2 yard line, two points from the 5 yard line or three points from the 10 yard line. In this game, neither team scored a conversion.
The Roughnecks will play the Arlington Renegades at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 10:01 ORL Cody Latimer 27-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Lynch. Conversion failed.
ORL 6, HOU 0
2:22 HOU Jontre Kirklin 10-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. Conversion failed.
ORL 6, HOU 6
Q2: 10:59 Deonte Burnett 46-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Silvers. Conversion failed.
HOU 12, ORL 6
6:04 Max Borghi 27-yard touchdown run. Conversion failed.
HOU 18, ORL 6
1:56 HOU Hunter Duplessis 24-yard field goal.
HOU 21, ORL 6
Q4: 10:18 HOU Duplessis 33-yard field goal.
HOU 24, ORL 6
6:40 ORL Andrew Jamiel 51-yard touchdown pass from Quinten Dormady. Conversion failed.
HOU 24, ORL 12
3:08 HOU Cole McDonald 5-yard touchdown run. Conversion failed.
HOU 30, ORL 12
1:23 HOU Duplessis 22-yard field goal.
HOU 33, ORL 12
