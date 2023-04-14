The Boling Bulldog basketball team played well this past season, earning a playoff spot and three all-district honors from the District 24-3A coaches.
Bulldog sophomores post Kaden Lunford and guard Jerrick Garcia earned first-team honors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
The Boling Bulldog basketball team played well this past season, earning a playoff spot and three all-district honors from the District 24-3A coaches.
Bulldog sophomores post Kaden Lunford and guard Jerrick Garcia earned first-team honors.
Lunford was a big presence for the Bulldogs as their leading rebounder and scorer. The sophomore post came into his own this season and he was hard for teams to handle in the low post. Boling coach Caleb Berry saw Lunford take a big step forward as a leader this past year.
“Kaden was already an outstanding basketball player when he came in as a freshman. He’s one of those guys that you’re happy to get because you don’t have to do a bunch of extra coaching to help him find success,” Berry said. “However, there’s always room for improvement, and I think he improved the most in his confidence to lead. You could tell he was more confident in holding guys accountable and helping his teammates to better themselves. He’s now going to be one of the main catalysts for our team in that area next season.”
Lunford averaged a double-double in the district with 15.1 points and 12.7 rebounds a game.
Garica played with a high motor, using his non-stop hustle on offense getting into the lane and to the rim and on defense, chasing after 50.50 balls and on the press. Garica averaged 13.1 points a game in the district.
“With Jerrick, you get a guy that’s easy to coach because he cares about his team’s success. As a coach, any time you get players that want to be successful without our motivation it makes our job a whole lot easier. Don’t get me wrong, there are several things he does for us skills-wise that helped us find success this season, but I think the main attribute he brings to our team is pride in our success,” Berry said.
Boling freshman Isiah Sanchez earned a second-team honor. He was one of only two freshmen in the district to be recognized on the first or second team. Sanchez filled up the stat sheet, providing 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds a game.
Rounding out the Bulldogs’ honors was the team’s lone senior, Jaxson Urbanek, receiving an honorable mention.
Boling finished the year tied with Brazos for fourth place. In the play-in game, the Bulldogs defeated Brazos in East Bernard in double-overtime to make the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. The Bulldogs in the first round fell to Crockett.
This past season was Berry’s fifth coaching the Bulldogs.
Top District 24-3A awards
District MVP: Lloyd Jones III (so): Hitchcock
Offense MVP: Corey Austin (so): Van Vleck
Defensive MVP: Taron Elam (sr): Hitchcock, Maddox Crist (jr): East Bernard
Newcomer of the Year: Jarvse Dickerson (fr): Brazos
Coach of the Year: Christopher Jordan (undefeated district champions, state champions): Hitchcock
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.