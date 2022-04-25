Wharton track had good showings at the area meet, both the Lady Tigers and Tigers finished in fourth place in Navasota at the area meet Wednesday night.
Facing not just top athletes from their home District 23, District 24 was a part of the area meet with 14 total schools repersented.
The Lady Tigers finished with 60 points, 14 points behind third place El Campo. The Tigers had 64 points.
Wharton’s speed was on display winning the area championship in the boys and girls 400-meter dash and the boys 4x400-meter relay team. Overall Wharton quailfied for the regional meet in nine different events.
Tiger freshman Jacorric Allen was the lone 400-meter runner to break 50 seconds. Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad was the only runner in the girls 400-meter to break one minute.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team saw some tough competieon from Sealy, but edged them out buy a little more than a tenth of a second.
The Region III meet will be at Challenger Stadium in League City April 29-30.
Results
Girls 4x100-Meter Relay
Area champion - Brookshire Royal (48.64)
2) El Campo 50.42
3) Wharton 51.19
Boys 4x100-Meter Relay
Area champion - Bellville (41.99)
2) Wharton (44.19)
Boys 800-Meter Run
Area Champion - Sealy (2:00.10)
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchel (2:04.30)
3) Wharton - Jacorric Allen (2:04.31)
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (12.19)
4) Wharton - Macayla Jackson (12.73)
Girls 4x200-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (1:46.17)
2) El Campo (1:47.78)
3) Wharton (1:50.35)
Girls 400-Meter Dash
Area Champion Wharton - Kaylie Goad (59.69)
3) Wharton - J’honesty Smith (1:03.76)
5) El Campo - Grace Amestoy (1:06.92)
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Area Champion Wharton - Jacorric Allen (49.65)
4) Wharton - Kameron Mitchel (51.38)
Boys 200-Meter Dash
Area Champion El Campo - DK Ward (21.72)
8) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley (23.77)
Girls 4x400-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Sealy (4:15.36)
2) Wharton (4:16.13)
4) El Campo (4:32.76)
Boys 4x400-Meter Relay
Area Champion Wharton (3:26.61)
3) El Campo (3:31.94)
