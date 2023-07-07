Helping Hand

East Bernard Brahmarette senior Kellen Dorotik stuffs a kill attempt during the playoffs this past season. The Brahmarette volleyball team made it to the state tournament.

 J-S File Photo

East Bernard ISD’s run of top 25 UIL Lone Star Cup finishes has come to an end, tying for 33rd in 3A for the 2022-2023 school year.

The UIL’s Lone Star recognizes the top academic and athletic schools from the past year, ranking them in a number of different categories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.