East Bernard ISD’s run of top 25 UIL Lone Star Cup finishes has come to an end, tying for 33rd in 3A for the 2022-2023 school year.
The UIL’s Lone Star recognizes the top academic and athletic schools from the past year, ranking them in a number of different categories.
Until this year, East Bernard had reeled off 11 straight top 25 finishes, dating back to 2012 when they were a 2A school. The highest finishes came in 2014 when they were second and in 2017 when they were third.
East Bernard scored 33 points this past season, tying them with Pottsboro and Llano. East Bernard was five points away from breaking through into the top 25. The 3A state champion was Gunter with 79 points, they tied with Corpus Christi London, but won the tie-breaker in the number of state championships won 2-1.
The Brahmarette portion of the athletic program earned East Bernard the most points this past season. Volleyball’s state tournament run earned them 14 points and softball picked up another 10 points. East Bernard’s academics also earned them points, grabbing four District Academic Champions.
Brahma Baseball, Brahmarette basketball and Brahma basketball earned two points each by making the playoffs.
Points are earned from Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.
Boling was tied for 73rd place scoring 22 points. The Bulldog baseball program earned six points by winning the district championship and making it to the second round of the playoffs. They also picked up points in volleyball, football, girls and boys basketball and softball.
Wharton was 184th with seven points. Wharton’s team tennis earned them five points, and softball’s playoff berth added in two more points.
Hitchcock ISD district rival finished slightly higher, placing 28th in state with 36 points. Most of their points came from winning the boys basketball state championship.
In the county, El Campo was the only school inside the top 25 scoring 51 points to tie them for 19th place.
