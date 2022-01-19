Brahmarettes hold on to beat Boling

The Boling Lady Bulldogs made a comeback late, but it was the East Bernard Brahmarettes who held on for the 36-28 win at home Tuesday night.
In the first game between the two Boling beat East Bernard by 24 points, this time around, the Brahmarettes played suffocating defense and hit tough shots.
“It was important, that was their rivalry game, they never want to lose to Boling,” East Bernard coach Tiffany Lemos said. “It gave them the confidence they needed. I’m glad they pulled that off, because it’s going to send them to that next level.”
East Bernard’s win puts them a game ahead of Boling for the second seed in district with five games remaining.
The Brahmarettes had a game-high 13 points from sophomore point guard Abby Hudgins, she went 4-4 at the line late to help keep Boling at bay.
East Bernard was able to keep Boling junior post Madison Malone out of the paint, keeping her from doing damage near the rim.
After a made free-throw by East Bernard junior Sarah Devine to start the fourth, the Brahmarettes led by seven.
Midway through the fourth, Boling had pulled within two points, with Malone hitting freshman Haley Fojtik for a pair of layups. Fojtik finished the night with eight points, six coming in the fourth.
“Last time we played them it was way bad,” Hudgins said. “This time it was fun. We gave them a little bit of (space) but at the end we just shut it down.”
East Bernard’s defense tightened with senior post Samantha Rabius blocking a shot in the post and Hudgins blocking a three later in the game.
East Bernard made free throws down the stretch to preserve and extend their lead over Boling.
Since the loss to Boling, East Bernard has played well, going 4-1 in their last five games.
“We’ve got a lot more aggressive and faster on our transitions,” Hudgins said. “We’re just trusting each other better and we’re playing better as a team.”
East Bernard will be back at home tomorrow against Brazos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.