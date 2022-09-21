The top eight running backs in Wharton County have run a little more than one mile combined.
Boling has three of the county’s top eight running backs with a minimum of 100 yards gained. The eight running backs have run for 2,111 yards combined. Listed below are the county’s top running backs, passers and receivers:
Boling: Ryan O’Neal, 423 yards - 49 carries - 5 TDs
Wharton: Raymond Hudson II - 346 yards - 47 carries - 5 TDs
Louise: Tayveon Kimble - 325 yards - 31 carries - Not tracked
El Campo: Rueben Owens II - 308 yards - 51 carries - 3 TDs
East Bernard: Alex Henriquez, 284 yards -33 carries - 2 TDs
El Campo: Stephen Norman, 159 yards - 29 carries - 1 TD
Boling: Nathan King, 151 yards - 17 carries - 3 TDs
Boling: Trenton Jones, 115 yards - 21 carries - 3 TDs
East Bernard: Clayton Fajkus, 205 yards - 13 completions - 2 TDs
Boling: Jackson Urbanek, 204 yards - 14 completions - 4 TDs
El Campo: Brock Rod, 96 yards - 4 completions - 1 TD
Wharton: Ryan Mendiola, 70 yards - 6 completions - 1 TD
Louise: Tayveon Kimble - 70 yards - 1 completion - 1 TD
Louise: Conner Gonzales, 55 yards - 5 completions - 1 TD
East Bernard: Maddox Crist, 149 yards - 6 catches - 1 TD
Wharton: Jarad Newsome - 60 yards - 2 catches - 1 TD
El Campo: Drake Resendez, 45 yards - 1 catch - 0 TD
Boling: Trenton Jones, 45 yards - 3 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard: Ty Domel, 39 yards - 3 catches - 0TD
Wharton: Raymond Hudson II, 38 yards - 2 catches - 1 TD
Boling: Ryan O’Neal, 38 yards - 3 catches - 0 TD
El Campo: Stephen Norman, 32 yards - 2 catches - 0 TD
El Campo: Sloan Hubert, 32 yards - 1 catch - 1 TD
Boling: Jackson Hodge, 30 yards - 2 catches - 0 TD
