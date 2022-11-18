The El Campo Ricebirds (9-3) had their chances against the Kilgore Bulldogs (9-3), but it was the team from East Texas who prevailed 34-20 at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney Friday afternoon.
El Campo converted on four possessions inside the red zone but two were field goals instead of touchdowns. The Kilgore offense pecked apart the El Campo defense through the air and with the pass, extending their lead in the second half.
“We needed touchdowns,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “Definitely settling for field goals hurt us, but we took the points when we could.”
Looking to take the lead in a 14-10 game, the Ricebirds had a fumble and a false start to make it third and long. El Campo went to the air, but junior quarterback Oliver Miles’s pass was just out of the reach of senior tight end Sloan Hubert’s hands forcing a field goal to keep Kilgore ahead.
El Campo’s first score came on a 73-yard run from senior Rueben Owens II. The Kilgore defense kept the Ricebird offense in check going forward, making El Campo earn tough yards. Following Owens’ first run, the Ricebirds were held to fewer than four yards a carry the rest of the way.
“They had a well-coached defensive line. They did a good job,” Worrell said. “I still thought we had our chances and we moved the ball fairly consistently in the first half.”
Fourth down conversions hurt El Campo allowing Kilgore to convert three while they came up empty-handed three times.
Trailing 28-13 late in the fourth quarter, working with just under five minutes, the Ricebirds slowly worked their way downfield. El Campo took advantage of a couple of Kilgore penalties moving them into the red zone. Owens, on the ninth play of the drive, ran into the end zone from 15 yards out to score the final touchdown of his career.
The touchdown gave El Campo hope once more. Kilgore with the ball and a minute and a half left kneeled down twice. Facing third and long with 30 seconds left, the Kilgore back broke to the outside for a first down and some, running into the red zone, but instead of scoring, ran down the length of the goal line forcing Ricebirds to chase him finally stepping into the end zone.
“Wish it could of ended up different. There is only one person happy at the end of the year,” Worrell said. “Our kids worked hard and we battled through adversity at the beginning of the season. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They played as unit and did what we asked them to do and we just didn’t make some plays on both sides of the ball and they were able to.”
It wasn’t the biggest run of his career but Owens on the first play of the second quarter had a short, two-yard run for the 7,000th rushing yard of his high school career. Owens needed 77 yards entering the game to notch the milestone.
“It’s great for him and great for the guys that blocked for him over his career. For the guys that had a part of that it’s a huge accomplishment,” Worrell said. “He’s had a storied career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.