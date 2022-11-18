The El Campo Ricebirds (9-3) had their chances against the Kilgore Bulldogs (9-3), but it was the team from East Texas who prevailed 34-20 at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney Friday afternoon.

El Campo converted on four possessions inside the red zone but two were field goals instead of touchdowns. The Kilgore offense pecked apart the El Campo defense through the air and with the pass, extending their lead in the second half.

