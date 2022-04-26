Boling golfers performed well at the Region III golf tournament last week but won’t be advancing to state.
The Bulldog and Lady Bulldog had good swings during the two-day tournament at the Brenham Country Club.
The Boling boys team finished in eighth place out of 16 schools with a total team score of 775 strokes. The Bulldogs were fewer than 20 strokes from overtaking fifth place Hitchcock, a district competitor.
The Lady Bulldogs placed 11th with a team score of 958 strokes. They were fewer than 10 strokes away from a top 10 spot.
The Bulldogs had three golfers with two-day scores with fewer than 200 strokes. Bulldog Harrison Lee led the team with a score of 182, the 21st best score of all Region III golfers.
Kade Sweat had a two-day score of 189 and Ty Rolf finished with 199 strokes. Cayden Voldan and Trenton Jones also competed on the boys team.
The Lady Bulldogs top score came from Maddy Simpson, who had identical 113 scores on back-to-back days for a 226 score. She finished 39th overall in Region III. Karli Joyce was right behind Simpson with a score of 235. Ellie Voulgaris and Emma Jones also competed for the Lady Bulldogs.
East Bernard
East Bernard had two individual golfers competing at regionals.
Brahmarette Riki Nardiello had a two-day score of 213 and came in 62nd. She took 15 strokes off her score on the second day.
Brahma Chase Weakley finished with a score of 224 for 79th, taking 10 strokes off on the second day of competition.
