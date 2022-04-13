WCJC’s Keith Case to be inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Wharton County Junior College Athletic Director Keith Case of Needville will be inducted into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, April 26, at the Hinds Community College Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
Case graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree from William Carey. He was the head baseball coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) for 21 years until his retirement in 2013. He also was the college’s assistant athletic director and a mathematics instructor.
Case guided the Wolves to eight National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Regional Tournament appearances and five MACJC State Tournaments. His 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2005 teams won the NJCAA Region XXIII Division II championship and advanced to the NJCAA Central District Tournaments. The 2000 and 2005 teams advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series, and finished No. 4 in the nation.
Case was named NJCAA Region XXIII Coach of the Year in 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2005. Case received the Louisville Slugger Excellence in Coaching Award in 1998. He was awarded Diamond Baseball Company’s Coach of the Year in 2000, 2001 and 2005.
While at Co-Lin, Case compiled 633 victories as a head coach, which at that time accounted for the most wins among active coaches in Mississippi and was third overall in state history. His teams ranked nationally academically in 1998 and from 2000-2010. He coached five NJCAA All-Americans, eight Distinguished Academic All-Americans, and 10 Academic All-Americans. Additionally, 82 of his Co-Lin players went on to play at four-year colleges and universities and 12 went on to play professionally.
After retiring from Co-Lin, Case became the head baseball coach at Wharton County Junior College. Here, his 2014 and 2015 teams were ranked nationally academically and the 2016 team was conference and NJCAA Region 14 runner-up. In 2019, Case ended his coaching career with a total of 788 career wins. He became the athletic director at the college in 2020 and continues in that position today.
He and his wife Susan have two daughters, Macie Gregory (Zack) and Rassy Case, and one granddaughter, Emmaline Gregory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.