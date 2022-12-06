The Boling Lady Bulldogs (11-1) impressive start to the season hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the Texas Girls Coaching Association (TGCA) ranking them as the third-best 3A program in the state.
Boling is happy with the ranking, but they know they have bigger fish to fry later in the season.
“We know that this is all in preparation for district and that is where it matters. While it is nice to get some recognition from the polls and organizations that make these rankings and though it is nice to pick up wins, we are looking at our success from an analytical perspective,” Lady Bulldogs coach Jonathan Gibson said.
Despite a strong start to the season, they’ve been breaking down their own performances to see how they can get even better.
“We recognize what areas we are strong in and we try to get stronger and we recognize the areas that we are weak in and we try to get stronger in those areas,” Gibson said. “From game to game we set goals based off that information and win or lose, we are trying to improve each week. In a sense, right now it’s us against us. When we get to district we will see if our preparation has paid off.”
Gibson’s Lady Bulldogs, a 3A program have been giant killers this season beating six 4A schools, including a come-from-behind win over an undefeated Bay City who is ranked sixth by the TGCA. Boling’s last two wins have been at least by 30 points as they closed their home tournament last week 4-0.
The Boling basketball coaching staff has also been happy with how their junior varsity has started the year and is undefeated at 5-0.
“The staff, kids and parents have all bought into the program. We have really pushed the kids to cash in, put in (the) time and invest,” Gibson said. “They have to put in (the) time and (are investing) in getting better outside of practice and outside of the regular season.”
The Lady Bulldogs are happy with the start they’ve had, but they know they still can get better.
“We aren’t where we want to be but we are right where we are supposed to be,” Gibson said.
District play comes fast and they’ll play Hempstead next Tuesday night on the road.
The Boling Bulldogs (4-0) won the Round Top Carmine Tournament this past weekend beating Weimar 43-41 Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, in the tournament, went (3-0) with wins over Round Top Carmine and Rice Consolidated.
The Wharton Lady Tigers (8-3) came away with a second-place finish in the Tidehaven Tournament. The Lady Tigers went 4-1 this past week, with their only loss to Tidehaven. They closed the tournament with a 42-26 win over West Columbia on Saturday.
The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers (6-4) saw some tough teams in the Lamar Consolidated Tournament this past weekend. Wharton went 2-3 in the tournament with a 69-59 win over 6A Alvin on Saturday.
