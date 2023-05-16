For the third season in a row, the Boling Bulldog season has come to an end in the second round after their 16-0 loss to the Woodville Eagles at Navasota High School Friday night.
The Bulldogs played a competitive game one, but in game two, they had little answer against the Eagles’ bats. The Bulldogs used four different pitchers in the game, but no one was able to slow down Woodville’s offense, as they scored in every inning.
Boling got runners to second base with one out in each of the first three innings, but they were left on the base paths. Clutch at-bats were hard to come by in game one, and non-existent Friday night.
Woodville’s Darius Bean, a Houston Christian University football commit, held the Bulldogs to one hit in five innings. Bean allowed four walks, but made the pitches he needed to keep Boling off the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs had some hard hits, but they found Woodville gloves.
Trailing 5-0, with one out in the top of the third inning, junior Ty Rolf singled and senior Trenton Jones walked to put two runners on base, for the second inning in a row. Boling senior Hayden Albert followed with a deep flyball to center field for a loud out. Bulldog sophomore Jerrick Garica hit a hard chopper and nearly beat out the throw, but he was out ending the scoring threat for Boling.
Woodville started the game hot with the first three batters reaching base. On an 0-2 count, Woodville’s cleanup hitter did his job, dumping a single into centerfield to score two runs. Woodville grabbed another score on a fielder’s choice to close out the inning. Woodville tagged on two more runs in the second inning. They closed out the game with 11 more runs in the final two innings.
Boling closed out the year as district champions with an 11-1 district record and they swept Tarkington in the first round of the playoffs.
