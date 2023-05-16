Boling Baseball

For the third season in a row, the Boling Bulldog season has come to an end in the second round after their 16-0 loss to the Woodville Eagles at Navasota High School Friday night.

The Bulldogs played a competitive game one, but in game two, they had little answer against the Eagles’ bats. The Bulldogs used four different pitchers in the game, but no one was able to slow down Woodville’s offense, as they scored in every inning.

