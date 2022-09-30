Wharton falls to La Marque 29-9

Wharton running back Raymond Hudson (4) carries the ball during last week’s game against Sweeny. Hudson had 94 yards on 18 carries Friday night against La Marque.

 Joe Southern

The Wharton Tigers traveled to La Marque to take on the winless Cougars Friday night, handing them their first victory of the season.

Wharton (3-3, 1-1) fell 26-9 to the Cougars (1-5, 1-1) in a game where the Tigers just couldn’t seem to get on track.

