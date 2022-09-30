Wharton falls to La Marque 29-9

The Wharton Tigers traveled to La Marque to take on the winless Cougars Friday night, handing them their first victory of the season.
Wharton (3-3, 1-1) fell 26-9 to the Cougars (1-5, 1-1) in a game where the Tigers just couldn’t seem to get on track.
“We didn’t play our best game, it may have been our worst game,” head coach Alvin Dotson II said.
Wharton had three turnovers on the game, one on special teams and two by the offense.
“Our defense had problems stopping the pass,” Dotson said.
Jared Newsome had a 68-yard touchdown pass from Angell Gaona, his only catch of the night. The Tigers scored a safety on a bad snap in the end zone by the Cougars.
Offensively, Raymond Hudson rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries, his lowest output of the season.
“The offense had problems getting things going,” Dotson said.
Up next for Wharton is West Columbia on Friday. The Roughnecks are 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.