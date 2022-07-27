Wharton County Babe Ruth makes title game

After more than eight-hour delay in the championship game, the Wharton 13U Babe Ruth team fell 5-1 to Meridian, Mississippi, in the regional tournament in Alabama Sunday evening.
The 13U team started the tournament with back-to-back losses. They rebounded and beat Bay Minette, Alabama, twice to put them in the championship finale.
Walks and a couple of errors hurt Wharton County with only two earned runs coming across to score in the finale. The bats had a tough time getting going, managing two hits.
Bay Minette got on the scoreboard early, plating a run in the bottom of the first inning. Bay Minette put pressure on Wharton County in the following two innings, but they escaped any damage.
Bay Minette scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Trailing 3-0, Wharton County got on the scoreboard.
Boling’s Karter Sweat started the top of the sixth reaching on an error. Boling’s Christopher Merino followed, reaching on a dropped third strike, allowing Sweat to make it to third. With runners on the corners with no outs Louise’s Tanner Lott grounded out, but it was enough to score Sweat making it a 3-1 game. East Bernard’s Jackson Garvel loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch.
Bay Minette wiggled out of the jam getting the next batters to strike out to end the threat. Bay Minette added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend their lead to four runs.
El Campo’s Jackson Bystrek and Boling’s Randy Ruiz were the only Wharton County batters to pick up a hit in the championship game.
The 13U team went 2-3 in the tournament but their bats were hot until the finale, scoring 38 runs in their first four games. Garvel led Wharton County with five hits during the tournament.
The Southwest Regional runners-up were El Campo’s Holt and Kyler Yackel, Bryce Morrison, Cade Stehling, James Terrazas, Luke Tidmore and Jackson Bystrek. Boston Zavala, Randy Ruiz, Karter Sweat and Christopher Merino were from Boling. The rest of the roster includes Dawson and Tanner Lott from Louise, Carter Baros from Fulshear and Jackson Garvel from East Bernard.
Babe Ruth had two other squads competing in the regional tournaments, the 15U and 18U, both did not advance.
The 18U team went 1-2 and was eliminated by Nederland. The 15U team went 3-1 falling to Herford, who was the eventual regional runners-up.
