Wharton County Babe Ruth makes title game

The 13U Babe Ruth players hold up their regional finalist rings following their game Sunday in Alabama. Pictured from the left are (front row) Boston Zavala, Karter Sweat, Bryce Morrison, Jackson Bystrek, Randy Ruiz, Kyler Yackel, Holt Yackel, (back row) Dawson Lott, Chris Merino, Tanner Lott, James Terrazas, Jackson Garvel, Luke Tidmore and Cade Stehling. Not pictured is C.J. Baros.

 Submitted photo

After more than eight-hour delay in the championship game, the Wharton 13U Babe Ruth team fell 5-1 to Meridian, Mississippi, in the regional tournament in Alabama Sunday evening.

The 13U team started the tournament with back-to-back losses. They rebounded and beat Bay Minette, Alabama, twice to put them in the championship finale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.