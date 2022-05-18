The Wharton track program came less than two one-hundredths of a second from having a runner medal at the UIL state meet in Austin last Thursday.
Wharton freshman Jaccoric Allen ran a strong race in the boys 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 48.60 for fourth in the state. Allen was one of five runners with a sub-49 second run in the quarter-mile race. The difference between Allen’s run and the state champion was fewer than a tenth of a second.
Allen’s time at state was a personal best.
The Wharton freshman’s run earned the Tigers four points, more than 32 other schools.
The winner of the boys 400-meter dash from West Columbia finished with a time of 48.51.
Allen’s 400-meter partner, senior Lady Tiger Kaylie Goad, ran a 1:00.90 and came in eighth place. Goad twice this season broke one minute.
Throughout the county, two athletes medaled in El Campo: sophomore Oliver Miles took second in the triple jump and Ricebird junior Rueben Owens II won bronze in the long jump. El Campo senior DK Ward placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
East Bernard Brahmarette senior Samantha Rabius was fourth in the state in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Brahma junior Colby Kurtz came in eighth in the 3,200-meter run.
Louise junior Tony Martinez was fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
