The Boling Bulldog baseball season ended a little sooner than hoped, but in district, no team was better and the District 24 coaches recognized two of their players as a Most Valuable Player and a Player of the Year.
Boling senior Trenton Jones was awarded the district overall MVP and voted unanimously, by the coaches. Fellow senior Hayden Albert was recognized as the Pitcher of the Year.
Jones was a monster at the plate and was the Bulldogs’ number two pitcher, but could have been several district team’s number one.
“Trenton played great baseball from the time he was a freshman. Trenton was a big threat in the lineup and made a ton of plays defensively that a lot of players could not make. He came on on the mound his senior year and had a good season,” Bulldog coach Brent Tritschler said. “Trenton would always be the one to help with field stuff and other little things that others did not see. He always made sure everything was picked up, organized and things were done correctly. We have some big shoes to fill in that spot for the 2024 season.”
Jones had a .330 batting average, the highest on the team and he had 14 extra-base hits, 11 doubles, two triples and a home run. On the mound, he had a 1.61 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched. Jones last season, was the district’s defensive MVP.
Albert’s pitching career isn’t over, this upcoming season he’ll be throwing the ball at Angelina College. During this season, he picked up where he left off and dominated district play. One of his more notable performances was against East Bernard at home, throwing nine scoreless innings and striking out 13 batters.
“He did a great job keeping the ball down all year and keeping hitters off balance. He also threw two great games in the playoffs against two very good Tarkington and Woodville teams,” Tritschler said. “I think one of the most improved aspects of his game was at the plate. Offensively he was one of the leaders in average and doubles this year. He was our four-hole hitter and around the middle of district, really came on at the plate. It was something he was striving to get better at and I am glad he put the work in and made the adjustments to be better at the plate. We could always go to Albert to get the win, in a must-win game.”
The right-handed flame thrower was five strikeouts shy of 100 this past season. Albert had a 1.31 ERA in 69 innings pitched. At the plate, he had a .500 on-base percentage to go with a .328 batting average.
With Boling winning the district championship, Tritschler picked up the Coach of the Year award from his fellow coaches. The Bulldog coach this past season picked up his 150th career win and is well on his way to 200.
“It is an honor and a great privilege to get to coach these guys. I am thankful for the administration and coach (Kevin) Urbanek trusting me to hold this position,” Tritschler said. “I, personally, need to thank coach (Wade) Mathis for all the work he has put in. We always said it was us that received coaches of the year. We just try to put our best guys out there and our players trust us to make the right decisions.”
Adding to the Bulldogs’ honors were seniors, second baseman Jaxson Urbanek and outfielder Roderick Brooks picking up first team honors.
Urbanek was a unanimous selection by the district coaches. At second base Urbanek played standout defense and was a speedster on the base paths. While a lead-off hitter, he led the team with 27 RBIs and scored 28 runs which was also the most. Urbanek will play football at Texas Lutheran University.
“As Jaxson goes, the team goes. He is our best leader and our team MVP. He is so smart and competes more than any player I have coached. We moved him to second base to solidify our infield when he was starting his junior year and it worked out. It was difficult to move him from centerfield because he was so good out there,” Tritschler said. “At the plate, he was our lead-off hitter his whole high school career. If he got on, we had a good inning which occurred often. I am very proud of the way he played, practiced and led our team.”
Brooks came out of nowhere to be a key player for the Bulldogs this past season, providing clutch hits and playing solid defense.
“Brooks ended up being a big contributor to our team this year. Roderick ended up not playing his junior year and we were worried about how much he had to catch up,” Tritschler said. “Early he struggled some, but kept working and putting in the time in the offseason and early in the baseball season and it really paid off. Roderick always gave us 110 percent effort this year and it really made a difference when he got on base the second lead-off spot (in) the nine-hole.”
Bulldog junior catcher Kyler Sweat earned second-team honors. He drove in 15 RBIs and scored 11 runs.
Earning honorable mentions was sophomore Jerrick Garcia and juniors Ty Rolf and Derrick Hippler.
While senior Franklin Gavranovic did not earn an all-district honor, Tritschler was happy with the effort he gave the past four seasons.
“He was (Boling’s) valedictorian this year for the senior 2023 class. Franklin did not have much varsity experience coming into this year and he ended up playing more than he thought he was going to. Franklin always did what we asked him to do and I think he reaped benefit because of it,” Tritschler said. “Franklin played many games in left field and made all the routine plays that were coming to him. I am very thankful for the work he put in his four years playing.”
The Bulldogs this past season went 22-8 and 11-1 in district play, winning the district championship. Boling went two rounds deep in the playoffs beating Tarkington but falling to Woodville. This past season was Tritschler’s fourth leading the Boling program with two district championships in that time.
“Our senior class was very special. Those guys compiled a district record of 32-4 over three years. Our only losses were to East Bernard and we split with Danbury all three of those years,” Tritschler said. “We appreciate all the seniors’ hard work and time they have put in. What they have done will be passed down and it has already rubbed off on our underclassmen. We are excited to see our underclassmen grow and become varsity players these next few years to come.”
DISTRICT 23
TOP HONORS
Overall MVP - Trenton Jones (Boling, senior)
Pitcher of the Year - Hayden Albert (Boling, senior)
Offensive MVP - Max Kroschel (Danbury, senior)
Defensive MVP - Wade Hutson (Van Vleck, sophomore)
Co-Newcomer of the Year - Kolton Cantrell (Hitchcock, freshman) and Aidan Fiala (Danbury, sophomore)
Coach of the Year - Brent Tritschler (Boling, won the district championship)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.