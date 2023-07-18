The Boling Bulldog baseball season ended a little sooner than hoped, but in district, no team was better and the District 24 coaches recognized two of their players as a Most Valuable Player and a Player of the Year.

Boling senior Trenton Jones was awarded the district overall MVP and voted unanimously, by the coaches. Fellow senior Hayden Albert was recognized as the Pitcher of the Year.

