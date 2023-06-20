One of the best hitters in the major leagues, Astros power hitter Yordan Alvarez is expected to miss the next month of baseball with an injury. You can’t see it through my typing, but I’m terrified, hold me, I’m scared ....

Yordan is tied for fifth in the majors with 17 home runs and is second with 56 runs batted in with 55 games played this year. He was certainly in the mix for the AL MVP before an injury.

