One of the best hitters in the major leagues, Astros power hitter Yordan Alvarez is expected to miss the next month of baseball with an injury. You can’t see it through my typing, but I’m terrified, hold me, I’m scared ....
Yordan is tied for fifth in the majors with 17 home runs and is second with 56 runs batted in with 55 games played this year. He was certainly in the mix for the AL MVP before an injury.
While Alvarez is sidelined the Astros are going to see a lot of AL West opponents and this will be their best chance to try and pick up games and, in the Texas Rangers’ case, put some separation between them.
The Astros, Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners are all within nine games of each other. The Astros are 6.5 games behind the Rangers, and after a five-game losing streak, the Angels are now 1.5 games ahead of Houston.
This would be a knockout blow to a lot of different teams, but the Astros seemingly always to have someone step up when they need it. Super utility player Mauricio Dubon has been a major boost this entire season, but Jose Abreu, the Astros’ biggest free agent signee, is slowly starting to heat up and they could use him more than ever right now.
Abreu has been one of the better hitters over the past decade, but started his career with the Astros in one of the coldest streaks you’ll see with someone of his pedigree. Abreu in his first 50 games this season was not only hitting under .220, but he had zero home runs, making people wonder if the 36-year-old might be past his prime. As a 38-year-old, I now find myself offended by the words past my prime, also get off my lawn. However, over his past 16 games, his bat is showing signs of a turnaround, hitting .250, to go with three home runs and 14 RBIs.
Abreu’s raise back to power isn’t going to replace Alvarez, but it’s one of the few levers the Astros can pull right now outside of a big trade. The Astros need Abreu to continue hitting some long balls and keep his batting average climbing to help keep them from sinking any further.
After getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds, I am hoping this is a wake-up call for them. I mean it’s not the Reds of years past, but it’s still the Reds.
A season ago, people freaked out after the Astros got swept by the Oakland A’s, but they still went on to win the World Series.
It’s going to be an interesting month without Alvarez, and if the Astros can stay competitive, it will go a long way to showing all the other major league teams, why they’re the CHAMPIONS.
