Post-season honors given to WCJC players

The Wharton Pioneers volleyball season ended in the Region 14 tournament earlier this month.
The Pioneers competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association and finished the year 8-8 in conference and 19-13 overall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 12:59 am
The Wharton Pioneers volleyball season ended in the Region 14 tournament earlier this month.
The Pioneers competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association and finished the year 8-8 in conference and 19-13 overall.
The Pioneers started the season on the wrong foot, with key players suffering injuries. With the injuries underclassmen stepped up to fill the gaps, taking on roles that were unexpected to start the year, WCJC volleyball coach Brianna Janecka said.
The Pioneers won their first six games of the season, finally losing to Navarro College. The Pioneers added another four-game winning streak in the middle of the season. They closed Region 14 play with a 3-0 sweep over Lee college.
However, in Carthage at the regional tournament, back-to-back losses to Panola College and Lee College ended their season.
“I was pleased with our team’s performance this season. We beat some teams early on that we haven’t been able to in a while so I am proud of them for those victories. We overcame obstacles when players were sick or injured, showing growth in new rotations or positions and sometimes without practice,” Janecka said. “I’m proud of their perseverance, especially through those times. We’ll be losing one of our bigger classes this year due to having three of our players for three seasons because of the COVID year. It will be hard to fill their shoes as well as the rest of the true sophomores, but I am confident in our returners and look forward to our upcoming recruiting class.”
WCJC players have garnered several accolades so far this season. Pioneer sophomore Tori Arrington, an outside hitter from Boling, is 13th in Division I for total kills with 413. Fellow sophomore Freedom Stephenson, a libero from Santa Fe, is ranked 19th in the nation for digs with 522 and 14th in the nation for digs per set with a 4.88 average. Stephenson was also named the Region XIV Co-Libero Player of the Week during weeks four and six of conference play.
Following the season, Arrington was named to the All-Conference first team and Stephenson garnered second team honors.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.